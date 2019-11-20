GOSHEN — Plans for the creation of a new technical review fee for the city were put on hold Tuesday after Goshen City Council members could not agree on the overall scope and language of the proposed ordinance needed to establish the new fee.
According to Mark Brinson, community development director for the city, the technical review process is something fairly new to Goshen, though it has been widely adopted by many other communities.
“It’s a process that is done administratively to review fairly complex commercial and industrial development projects,” Brinson said in introducing the tech review fee proposal during Tuesday’s Goshen City Council meeting. “Prior to 2016, I believe, there was no tech review process, and the way it worked was, if you were developing a project in Goshen, you submitted all your site plans and all your details to six different departments, and each department then reviewed those plans, made comments back, etc. That created delays to projects, it created some confusion with inconsistencies, so this was an effort to bring everything together at one point of entry, a standardized application process, with all the criteria established up front, so anybody developing a project knew exactly what the expectations were.”
According to Brinson, the idea for the tech review process was actually the result of efforts by the Goshen Chamber of Commerce back in 2015, when the Chamber brought together various city staff, the mayor, as well as area developers, builders and consultants to work together to craft the new procedure.
“During that time, we also talked about possibly introducing new technology that’s available to be able to bring this process online, so rather than bringing in big bundles of plans with huge amounts of paper, the thought was we can do this in a way that we can upload plans in a digital way and review those plans and get comments back to the design professionals, so they can make the changes to get those plans in conformance with codes,” Brinson said, noting that it was from those discussions about technology that the idea for the new tech review fee originated. “At the time we discussed that, we said, ‘Would the developer-designer community be willing to help us offset the costs of implementing that new system?’, and we got positive feedback, we went forward and we have built that system out now. So, the online process is up and running, and we are now accepting plans through that new portal.”
THE FEE
According to Brinson, the new tech review process is currently designed to allow various city departments to review site plans for commercial, industrial, multi-family (three or more units) and public/institutional projects to verify the projects meet city and state developmental requirements. Residential projects — and nonresidential projects affecting less than 500 square feet of property — are not currently subject to the tech review process.
Speaking to the need for the new fee, Brinson explained collection of a fee for the technical review process is necessary to offset city expenses connected to the review process, including the hardware and software costs in implementing the city’s new online plan submittal and review system, which reportedly costs the city about $20,000 annually to maintain.
“So, this fee we’re proposing is not a one-size-fits-all or a flat fee,” Brinson said. “We’ve suggested adjusting the actual fee based upon the complexity of the project, which is determined by the number of (blueprint) pages. The minimum is $250, and it can go up from there.”
According to the proposed ordinance, the new fee, which would be collected by the Goshen Engineering Department, would be based on the number of blueprint sheets submitted for the initial technical review, as well as the first resubmittal.
The proposed fee breakdown would be as follows: five sheets or less, $250; six to 10 sheets, $300; 11 to 20 sheets, $350; 21 to 40 sheets, $400; 41 to 60 sheets, $450; and 61 sheets or more, $500 plus $5 per sheet after 61.
“We did go back and look at the projects this year. The average would be the $250 to $350 range for the typical project,” Brinson said of the expected impact to city developers moving forward. “Some projects where we receive several hundred pages of documents that have to be reviewed would be more on the higher end of that range.
“There are a lot of communities that charge much more than this,” Brinson added of the fee. “And this only allows us to recover a fraction of what our actual cost is with all the reviewers, all the staff time involved.”
CAUSE FOR CONCERN
While generally happy with the overall idea for the tech review fee, council member Adam Scharf did raise a concern Tuesday related to the proposed ordinance’s language surrounding resubmittal review fees, or the additional fees charged for additional reviews that are required when multiple changes are submitted for technical review after the first resubmittal.
As proposed, the resubmittal review fee would be $150 for the second resubmittal and each subsequent resubmittal after that.
“I’ve heard feedback about that being a point of contention,” Scharf said, indicating he feels the proposed resubmittal fee structure seems excessive, particularly given that most projects will encounter numerous unexpected issues that will require additional submissions as the project gets underway. “I mean, there’s a back-and-forth, you submit your plans, comments come back, you make changes, and that back-and-forth happens. What triggers the $150 fee for each additional time that happens? Is it only if it’s the developer’s fault, not the staff’s fault? Or if something was missed?”
Additionally, Scharf questioned whether the resubmittal review fees will only apply during the technical review phase before a building permit has been issued, or if the fees will continue beyond a project’s groundbreaking.
“That’s my concern,” Scharf said. “Construction is a process of discovery and constant changes as you do the project, and it just seems like almost a trap to say every time you have to make a change, or do a change order, or change the scope, or make an adjustment, you’d have to pay an additional $150.”
For his part, Brinson said his understanding of the new fees is that they would only apply while the tech review process is underway and would end once a building permit has been issued.
“So, once you submit, we respond back with comments, you come back again, then we respond with comments again. It’s the back-and-forth where our staff ends up basically designing the projects just by going through these series of iterations. So, this is an incentive for the designers to respond and look at the comments and make the corrections on their plans, so we don’t have all this back-and-forth,” Brinson said of the process. “It saves them time and it saves us time. So, this fee does not apply once a zoning clearance is issued and a building permit is issued.”
That said, there seemed to be some confusion between Brinson and other city staff, such as Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, as to whether the tech review process actually ends once a project breaks ground, which was seen by some on the council as a major concern.
“That seems to me like a fairly big question,” Scharf said of the issue. “Because, like a hospital-scale project that’s going on for years, that’s going to be a lot of back-and-forth, and they’re going to discover a lot of changes along the way. I don’t know. It seems complicated to me.”
Council member Julia Gautsche offered a similar sentiment.
“I think if every time there’s a change, especially during construction, it doesn’t make sense to charge $150 every time,” she said.
Given the concerns raised Tuesday, council members eventually voted 6-1 to table the conversation and revisit it at a future meeting in order to allow city staff more time to reexamine the language of the fee ordinance. Council president Brett Weddell was the sole “No” vote.
