GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a new 90-unit apartment complex near Goshen Middle School on the city’s south side took an initial step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Plan Commission.
At the meeting, commission members gave their nod of approval to a request by Greenwood Rental Properties LLC to rezone a .7-acre parcel of vacant land located at the northeast corner of Indiana Avenue and Plymouth Avenue from Agricultural A-1 to Residential R-3.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the plan with the requested rezoning involves adding the small .7-acre parcel to a surrounding 3.93-acre parcel of vacant land, which was also recently rezoned from A-1 to R-3, with the ultimate goal of constructing approximately 90 apartments on the site.
“The subject property is a single tax parcel, approximately .7 acres, with 152 feet of frontage along Plymouth Avenue and 192 feet of frontage along Indiana Avenue,” Yoder said of the property in question. “The land use in the area is a mix of residential, institutional and commercial, with a gas station, convenience store and car wash on the southwest corner, and medical and professional offices along Indiana and Plymouth.”
Yoder noted that the requested change to R-3 zoning is needed due to the fact that R-3 is the only zoning district that permits multi-unit residential development.
PROJECT EXPANDED
According to Yoder, the commission approved a rezoning of the surrounding 3.93-acre parcel back in June at the request of Greenwood Rental Properties LLC, who at the time had not yet purchased the .7-acre parcel located immediately at the corner of Indiana and Plymouth avenues.
Originally, Greenwood Rental Properties had indicated interest in constructing a four-building, 48-unit apartment complex on the 3.93-acre site, given the smaller size of the property, though Yoder noted Tuesday that the company has since been able to purchase the remaining .7-acre parcel, and thus now has the ability to significantly increase the scope of the planned apartment complex.
“The proposed rezoning to Residential R-3 is requested to allow development with the adjacent rezoned parcel, for approximately 90 apartments in five buildings,” Yoder said of the overall plan. “Based on the rezoning site plan, all developmental requirements of the R-3 District are able to be met, including setbacks, density and parking. Dedication of right of way, 40 feet from the centerline east, is required along Indiana Avenue to meet arterial street requirements.”
According to Yoder, just one street access is proposed for the complex on Indiana Avenue, aligning with the southern access drive of the First Baptist Church to the west. No access drive is proposed on Plymouth Avenue.
Yoder also noted the existing sidewalk along Indiana Avenue will be retained and relocated as needed, and a new sidewalk is proposed along the site’s Plymouth Avenue frontage.
As for landscaping, the site’s conceptual landscape plan includes streetside trees along Indiana and Plymouth avenues, parking lot trees, a communal greenspace within the complex, and partial landscaping adjacent to residential land use to the north and east, Yoder explained.
Content with the plan as amended, the commission’s members voted unanimously to send the rezoning request on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation.
