GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a new 60-unit apartment complex just north of Goshen Junior High School took another step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Greenwood Rental Properties LLC and Jones Petrie Rafinski for a developmental variance needed in order to allow a front building setback of 24 feet along Plymouth Avenue where 35 feet is required for the construction of a 8,908-square-foot multi-family residential building.
The property in question is an approximately 4.5-acre site located on the northeast corner of Plymouth Avenue and Indiana Avenue on the city’s southwest side.
“The petitioners are proposing to develop the site as an apartment complex,” said Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for the city. “Improvements include five apartment buildings with 60 units and paving for 95 parking spaces. The developer will also install a new sidewalk along Plymouth Avenue.”
Deegan noted that when the project was originally proposed back in 2020, it had called for a total of 90 units. However, the proposal was revised in March, reducing the total number of units planned to 60 units.
“When the revised submittal for 60 units was received in March 2022, the Plymouth Avenue sidewalk was proposed to be located within an easement allowing public access and maintenance,” Deegan said. “After consultation with the state of Indiana and the City of Goshen, the developer agreed to dedicate the area where the sidewalk will be located as public right of way. This was the preference of both the state of Indiana, which owns the Plymouth Avenue right of way, and the City of Goshen.”
While initial plans for the property met all developmental requirements, including setbacks, Deegan noted that the decision by Greenwood Rental Properties to dedicate the sidewalk area as public right of way caused the development’s south property line to be moved northward. As such, the required minimum 35-foot front building setback to the southernmost building in the complex can no longer be met, he explained.
“The setback will be approximately 24 feet to the building overhang, creating the need for a developmental variance,” he said of the request. “Approval is warranted. The need for the variance is created by a slight adjustment to the property resulting from a dedication of public right of way along Plymouth Avenue. The newly dedicated right of way will be the location of over 350 feet of new sidewalk adjacent to dense housing and a junior high school, benefiting the general welfare.
“Increasing connectivity with new sidewalks is a goal of Goshen’s Comprehensive Plan and will positively impact the value of residential, commercial and institutional uses in the area,” he added. “The proposed setback is only being requested because the area of new sidewalk will be dedicated as right of way. Otherwise, the minimum 35-foot setback to the new building could have been met.”
The board’s members agreed, and the requested developmental variance was approved unanimously.
THE PROJECT
Greenwood Rental Properties is currently proposing construction of a 60-unit market-rate apartment complex at the site at a cost of about $11.5 million.
As proposed, the complex would feature 10 one-bedroom apartments, 40 two-bedroom apartments and 10 three-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $1,250 to $1,600 per month. There would also be 30 garages on site available to rent by the tenants.
For the project’s timeline, Greenwood Rental Properties has pledged to commence construction of the first apartment building on the property by Oct. 1 of this year. Construction of the subsequent buildings on the property are then proposed to be completed no later than June 1, 2024.
