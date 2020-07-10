GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a new 48-unit apartment complex just north of Goshen Middle School on the city’s southwest side got the green light from Goshen City Council members this week.
At the meeting, council members gave their nod of approval to a request by Mayra Garcia, Jones Petrie Rafinski, Julia Ann Ramer and Elmer and Diane Stealy for a rezoning of approximately 3.93 acres of property located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Plymouth and Indiana avenues, with a common address of 1006 S. Indiana Ave.
The council’s approval followed similar action by the Goshen Plan Commission during their June 16 meeting, when commission members voted unanimously to forward the zoning request on to the council with a favorable recommendation.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the property’s rezoning from Agricultural A-1 to Residential R-3 is needed in order to facilitate the development of the new apartment complex, as R-3 zoning is the only zoning district that permits multi-unit residential development.
“The subject property is a single tax parcel, approximately 3.93 acres, with 295 feet of frontage along Indiana Avenue and 252 feet of frontage along Plymouth Avenue,” Yoder said of the site. “The property is undeveloped and is zoned Agricultural A-1. It surrounds an undeveloped 1-acre A-1 parcel immediately on the northeast corner of Indiana and Plymouth avenues. The land use in the area is a mix of residential, institutional, and commercial, with a gas station, convenience store and car wash on the southwest corner, and medical and professional offices along Indiana and Plymouth avenues.”
THE PLAN
As proposed, the new apartment complex will consist of four two-story apartment buildings housing a total of 48 apartment units. Those apartments will include eight three-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom units, and 10 one-bedroom units. The site will also include a maintenance building, as well as a number of units with attached garages and 90 exterior parking spaces.
While rental costs for the new facility have not yet been finalized, preliminary estimates put the proposed costs at a level similar to those of the Park Thirty-Three apartment complex on the city’s south side, with one-bedroom units expected to start somewhere between $900 and $1,000 per month.
According to Andrew Cunningham, a landscape architect with JPR, just one street access is proposed for the complex on Indiana Avenue, aligning with the southern access drive of the First Baptist Church to the west. No access drive is proposed on Plymouth Avenue.
“As we designed right and left hand turn lanes coming into the site, we located the driveway central to that parcel to allow access to the apartment complex, and then also shared access to that 1-acre lot so that when it is developed in the future, whatever that might be, it does have safe driveway access,” Cunningham said. “We coordinated with the city of Goshen as well, and we went ahead and completed a traffic impact study to make sure that movements both into and out of the apartment complex are safe, that we correctly designed the right and left hand turn lanes, and that we’re not impacting the intersection of Indiana and Plymouth at all.
“And then it’s also located directly across from the existing church driveway, and as part of this process, we’ll be widening their driveway to have a right and left hand turn lane, and be the same width as the apartment complex, and then closing the driveway to the north, just to, again, create a safer vehicular circulation pattern there on Indiana Avenue,” he added of the plan.
Cunningham also noted the existing sidewalk along Indiana Avenue will be retained and relocated as needed, and a new sidewalk will be constructed along the site’s Plymouth Avenue frontage.
As for landscaping, the site’s conceptual landscape plan includes streetside trees along Indiana and Plymouth avenues, parking lot trees, and partial landscaping adjacent to residential land use to the north and east, Cunningham explained.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Upon opening the discussion to the public, John Piraccini, of Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate, introduced Jose and Mayra Garcia, who will own and operate the new apartment complex.
“The Garcias are clients of mine, and I wanted to introduce them,” Piraccini said. “I thought it was important to say, they are local people. They have businesses here. They’ve agreed to do a lot of improvements on Indiana Avenue and Ind. 119. So, I think it commends the type of people they are, and their commitment to this community.”
Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, also spoke in favor of the proposal.
“I would like to offer Goshen Engineering’s support to this plan,” Sailor said. “JPR has worked very well with this department, and I think their plan far exceeds and meets the needs for this area.”
For her part, council member Julia King, D-At-Large, noted that she felt the apartment complex proposal was a better fit for the property than some of the previous proposals that have come before the council, such as a Dollar General and a Casey’s General Store.
“This feels like a much better match than before with the dollar store and Casey’s that was going to potentially attract middle schoolers to come across the street,” she said.
Council member Jim McKee, R-District 1, agreed, noting that he felt the apartment complex would likely result in fewer traffic issues at the intersection than some of the previously proposed plans for the property.
“I think it’s a good fit,” McKee said. “One of the problems that we have of course is the children there and all the traffic. And what I really appreciate about all this is they’re going to widen the road there. So, I’m very appreciative, and I think it’s a good fit.”
In the end, the council's remaining members agreed, and a motion to approve the rezoning request was passed unanimously on both first and second readings.
