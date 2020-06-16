GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a new 48-unit apartment complex just north of Goshen Middle School on the city’s southwest side took an initial step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Plan Commission.
At the meeting, commission members gave their nod of approval to a request by Mayra Garcia, Jones Petrie Rafinski, Julia Ann Ramer and Elmer and Diane Stealy for a rezoning of approximately 3.93 acres of property located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Plymouth and Indiana avenues, with a common address of 1006 S. Indiana Ave.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the property’s rezoning from Agricultural A-1 to Residential R-3 is needed in order to facilitate the development of the new apartment complex, as R-3 zoning is the only zoning district that permits multi-unit residential development.
“The subject property is a single tax parcel, approximately 3.93 acres, with 295 feet of frontage along Indiana Avenue and 252 feet of frontage along Plymouth Avenue,” Yoder said of the site. “The property is undeveloped and is zoned Agricultural A-1. It surrounds an undeveloped one-acre A-1 parcel immediately on the northeast corner of Indiana and Plymouth avenues. The land use in the area is a mix of residential, institutional, and commercial, with a gas station, convenience store and car wash on the southwest corner, and medical and professional offices along Indiana and Plymouth avenues.”
As proposed, the new apartment complex will consist of four two-story apartment buildings housing a total of 48 apartment units. Those apartments will include eight three-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom units, and 10 one-bedroom units. The site will also include a maintenance building, as well as 10 interior garage parking spaces and 90 exterior parking spaces.
According to Yoder, just one street access is proposed for the complex on Indiana Avenue, aligning with the southern access drive of the First Baptist Church to the west. No access drive is proposed on Plymouth Avenue.
“In discussions with the church, the church proposes to widen their south access to three lanes and close their north access,” Yoder said of the plan. “Dedication of right of way, 40 feet from the centerline east, is required along Indiana Avenue to meet arterial street requirements. The petitioners will be responsible for the cost of street improvements along Indiana Avenue, including an added southbound left turn lane and an added northbound right turn lane.”
Yoder also noted the existing sidewalk along Indiana Avenue will be retained and relocated as needed, and a new sidewalk is proposed along the site’s Plymouth Avenue frontage.
As for landscaping, the site’s conceptual landscape plan includes streetside trees along Indiana and Plymouth avenues, parking lot trees, and partial landscaping adjacent to residential land use to the north and east, Yoder explained.
“A final landscape plan will be required, meeting the requirements of Zoning Ordinance Section 5000. The conceptual plan has not been reviewed in detail, but along Indiana Avenue there are overhead power lines so small tree species will be required — 11 based on frontage — and the plan shows five large trees,” Yoder told the commission. “The site and landscape plans submitted with the rezoning are not part of the rezoning and are not being reviewed by the Plan Commission or Council, but demonstrate that R-3 requirements are able to be met for the area to be rezoned.”
Asked why the site does not include the approximately one-acre parcel located immediately on the northeast corner of Indiana and Plymouth avenues, the petitioners noted that the cost to purchase the additional land would have pushed their project over budget, though they indicated they are interested in purchasing the property in the future if funding and opportunity allows.
In the meantime, as an act of good faith, Yoder noted the apartment complex’s developers have agreed to grant an access easement allowing for the shared use of the complex driveway by whatever development ends up being constructed on the one-acre parcel in the future.
Additionally, the developers of the complex also agreed not to remonstrate against the developer of the one-acre parcel at any public hearing for any residential, office or commercial use deemed acceptable to the city and surrounding properties.
Given those assurances, the commission’s members voted unanimously to send the rezoning request on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.