GOSHEN — Goshen Plan Commission members Tuesday got the ball rolling on the proposed development of a new 120-unit affordable assisted living facility on the city’s north side.
At their meeting, commission members gave their nod of approval to a petition by Evergreen Real Estate Group and Carl & Rae LLC for a Planned Unit Development major change and PUD preliminary site plan for a 120-unit assisted living facility needed in order to address density, on-site parking, loading, building height and length, and distance from adjacent child care center/group care home uses.
The property in question is an approximately 3.08-acre vacant lot located at 282 Johnston St., Lot G, just northwest of the rear of the Salvation Army property on the city’s north side.
GREEN OAKS
According to the petition, the new four-story, 120-unit facility will be named Green Oaks of Goshen, and will provide assisted living, along with personal care and supportive services, to seniors aged 62 and older with the goal of allowing them to age in a pleasant, safe environment.
“Green Oaks of Goshen will include 49 studio assisted living units, and 71 one-bedroom assisting living units,” the petition states. “All of the units will contain a kitchenette with a sink, refrigerator, and a microwave, and the kitchenette will be fully adaptable to a full kitchen as needed.”
The petition notes the units will also include a full private bathroom with grab bars and a shower, either a sitting/sleeping area or a bedroom and sitting area, individual heating and air conditioning, and an emergency alert system.
“Green Oaks of Goshen will also have a dining room and commercial kitchen that serves three meals a day and snacks, and the facility will contain a fitness room, beauty salon, game room, activity rooms, library, and lounges,” the petition adds. “Certified staff will be on duty 24 hours a day, and the facility will provide transportation for the residents.”
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
According the petition, Green Oaks of Goshen will be licensed by the state, and all of the assisted living units will be affordable and eligible to accept the Medicaid waiver.
“All of the units will be assisted living units eligible to seniors whose income is at or below 60% of the area median income,” the petition states. “The assisted living services provided through the experienced management entity, Gardant Management Solutions, will include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, toileting, personal hygiene, ambulating, meals, shopping, medication delivery and reminders, transportation, housekeeping and laundry.”
With its approval by the commission Tuesday, the petition will now be forwarded on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation.
