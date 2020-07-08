NAPPANEE — A new housing development is in the city’s future as the third and final reading of an ordinance annexing 74 acres of property was unanimously approved at Monday’s city council meeting.
The property is located north and west of Wellfield Park.
The annexation request was brought by Harley Schwartz, RTC, and Larry Mullet, RTN — neither was able to attend the mostly virtual meeting. However when the request was first brought to the city, Schwartz told The Goshen News that plans for the annexed property include a housing development.
Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins said after the annexation is published there will be a 30-day remonstrance period before making the annexation official.
ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
The council approved two ordinances for additional appropriations. The first was a request from the Redevelopment Commission for additional appropriations totaling $400,000 from the citywide Tax Increment Financing district.
The request was for $250,000 for renovations at 253 W. Market St. for the Nappanee Arts Center and $150,000 for air conditioning at Main Street Suites for Family Christian Development Center’s area.
Executive Director of Redevelopment Commission Jeff Kitson said the money was there, it just hadn’t been budgeted for anything specific, which is why they needed the additional appropriation.
New council member David Kauffman asked if he should abstain from voting on the matter since his business is located in the building. City Attorney Brian Hoffer said even though it wouldn’t benefit him financially, it probably would be best for him to recuse himself until they can investigate the matter further.
The council also approved on second reading additional appropriations of $85,000. Jenkins explained at the last council meeting that $60,000 of that was to cover the human resource consultant and additional services through ADP and $25,000 was for furniture for the mayor’s office as he was moving back to his old office.
A public hearing was held on the additional appropriation at the start of the meeting but no one from the public was present.
K-21 DONATION
Fire Chief Don Lehman told the council that K-21, the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, donated an Auto Pulse Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation machine.
“It’s a $16,000 piece of equipment that takes the place of humans performing CPR,” Lehman shared.
He said the K-21 foundation donated one of the machines to each of the fire departments in the county and, since part of Nappanee is in Kosciusko County, they were included.
“We thank K-21 for the donation,” Lehman said.
He explained they had one training with the machine and will do another one with members of the Emergency Medical Services department before putting it into service. He said each department received an identical machine so they could assist each other and share batteries, etc.
One department used it twice the first day they put it into service and countywide it has been used nine times. “Three were successful — where the patient went home,” he said, adding it has a greater success rate than manual CPR.
“We’re very thankful to K-21,” Jenkins said.
In other business:
• Water Superintendent Gale Gerber is asking residents who received a packet regarding easements for the water main project to return the signed documents to city hall ASAP.
• Heard there were two street collapses in the 100 block of East Lincoln and the 200 block of East Centennial that are currently being repaired and should be reopened by the end of the week.
• Heard Phend & Brown were in town paving streets.
• Heard work is continuing on the new Northern Indiana Public Service Company substation and new transformers were brought in Tuesday and today, which will mean no parking on Madison and Lincoln Streets for a short period of time.
• Received an update on the Walnut Street dumpster project that they are just waiting on decorative lighting and that there was an error in placing wood mulch instead of stone so that will be replaced next week with the stone.
• The clerk-treasurer reported auditors have begun work and they received 91% of expected property tax revenue, which is a higher than the expected amount.
• Jenkins asked residents to be patient and understanding with the mask mandate and other safety precautions as elected officials are concerned about the elevated rates of coronavirus in the county.
