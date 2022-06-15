GOSHEN — Plans to construct a fourth fire station on the city’s south side moved forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission.
At the meeting, commission members voted unanimously to approve a bond issuance needed in order to fund the approximately $7 million cost of the new fire station, which is currently being proposed for construction on a plot of city-owned land located in the 17000 block of C.R. 40, just north of the Goshen Municipal Airport.
In addition, the commission’s members also voted to approve a request by Becky Hutsell, redevelopment director for the city, for permission to issue a request for proposals for the design of the new station.
As currently planned, all proposals will be due back to the commission by July 29, with a contract recommendation expected at the commission’s Aug. 9 meeting.
MEETS OUR NEEDS
Plans for the C.R. 40 station were first outlined during the commission’s May 10 meeting, when commission members were provided the results of a South Fire Station relocation study that had been in the works for more than a year.
Commission members hired the Chicago-based firm BKV Group to conduct the study during their February 2021 meeting with the goal of finding a new location for the city’s South Fire Station — also known as Station 3 — that allows for better coverage of the city’s entire south side. The station is currently located at 1203 College Ave.
However, by the conclusion of the BKV Group’s study, it was determined that it would actually be in the city’s best interest to keep the South Fire Station at its current location and construct a new, fourth station at the C.R. 40 site.
According to Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink, constructing the new station at the proposed C.R. 40 site would be ideal for the department’s current needs.
“Frankly, you couldn’t ask for a better spot,” Sink said of the C.R. 40 site. “If you look at our growth, where we’re going — out at U.S. 33 and that C.R. 40 area — it really meets our needs for coverage.”
RISING COSTS
While the Redevelopment Commission had initially pledged $4.2 million toward the project’s construction, skyrocketing construction costs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have bumped the new station’s projected cost up to about $7 million, prompting the need for the bond issuance.
When asked if it might be more beneficial to the city to wait to construct the new station until prices have stabilized, Sink noted that in his opinion, he’d like to see the station completed sooner rather than later.
Goshen Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Powell offered a similar sentiment when discussing the urgency of the project.
“I would say our need is greater now than ever before, and that’s based on our call volume,” Powell said. “We’re trying to take increased call volume off of Station 3 right now. We’re routinely seeing 20-call days and we’re seeing our staff stay up for 24 hours at a time, where that’s just not sustainable for a long period of time. So, that would take that call volume off of that station and those personnel, too.”
According to Hutsell, the Redevelopment Commission does currently have enough bond capacity to issue a bond that can cover the project’s $7 million price tag without having to push any other planned project’s out of the commission’s project queue.
“In lieu of using existing TIF dollars and seeking the remainder of the funds from other city budgets, we requested that Baker Tilly evaluate the bonding capacity within the Southeast TIF,” Hutsell told the commission’s members. “We have adequate capacity to issue a bond to fund $7 million in construction costs for the new station while having the ability to fully repay the bond with TIF revenues prior to the TIF expiration dates.”
Taking his cue from the testimony of Sink and Powell, commission member Brett Weddell said he didn’t feel the rising cost of the project should deter the commission from moving forward with the bond issuance.
“The city needs it,” Weddell said of the new station. “So, we need to step up to the plate.”
In the end, the remainder of the commission’s members agreed, and motions were passed unanimously to move forward with the bond issuance for the project and authorize issuance of a request for proposals for the design of the new station.