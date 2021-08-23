GOSHEN — Plans for the development of a new sensory trail project for the city aimed at connecting people with disabilities to the health benefits of nature took another step forward Monday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At the meeting, board members approved three requests directly connected to the new trail’s development, the first of which involved an agreement with Apple Inc.
According to city attorney Bodie Stegelmann, the city is seeking to distribute a computer application through Apple Inc. to help individuals fully experience the new sensory trail, which is currently being developed by the city’s Department of Environmental Resilience.
“Contracting with Apple Inc. requires the city to sign multiple agreements, letters, and related documents that are housed on the Apple Inc. website,” Stegelmann told the board. “It is impractical for all members of the Board of Public Works and Safety to sign all such documents. The city seeks authorization to allow Theresa Sailor or Mayor (Jeremy) Stutsman to execute documents on behalf of the city to contract with Apple Inc. for the distribution of a computer application for use with the sensory trail.”
As such, the board’s members voted unanimously to approve and adopt a resolution allowing Sailor or Stutsman to execute documents on behalf of the city presented on behalf of Apple Developer Programs.
ART AGREEMENTS
Also Monday, board members approved two contracts connected to the development of art for the new sensory trail.
First to be approved was an $800 agreement with Short Stack Press LLC for the creation and development of artwork for one location on the sensory trail sized at approximately 6-by-10 feet as specified by the Department of Environmental Resilience.
The board then approved a similar $800 agreement with Rothshank Artworks, again for a designated trail location sized at approximately 6-by-10 feet.
According to city paralegal Brandy Henderson, the contracts will be paid from funds received by the city through a grant from the Community Connections for People with Disabilities offered through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, in partnership with the Indiana Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services.
The two contracts were approved unanimously.
TRAIL BACKGROUND
The city of Goshen was one of 11 communities in Indiana that collaborated with nonprofits to receive federal funding through the new Community Connections for People with Disabilities Grant Program.
Goshen was awarded $155,322 for the sensory trail, which will help connect individuals with disabilities to the health benefits and wonder of nature. The funds will be used, in part, for consultation hours with music and recreational therapists for enhancing the sensory experience of the trails. Funds also will be used for the development of a GPS-enabled smartphone application for exploration of the trail.
In addition, the project also proposes to add online experiences, including stationary live nature cameras, to provide individuals who cannot participate on the trail with accessibility to the same mental health benefits of the sights and sounds of nature from their homes.
While still in the early stages, the current plan is to have the project completed by the fall of 2021.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a Goshen electrical license for Bradley Morton of Morton Solar & Electric.
• Approved a Goshen electrical license for Johnny Riling of RJ Martin Electric.
• Authorized the Goshen Stormwater Board to sign a letter of support for the Elkhart River Restoration Association’s 2021 application for a Section 319 grant from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. If approved, the grant will be used to update the ERRA’s Elkhart River Watershed Management Plan.
• Approved a one-year contract extension with OJS Building Services Inc. for HVAC maintenance at the Goshen Police Department and the Police Training Center. The contract will run from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022.
• Approved an agreement with Ivy Tech Community College authorizing the Goshen Fire Department to provide ride-along opportunities for students participating in the college’s emergency medicine program. The agreement is for four years, concluding Dec. 31, 2025.
