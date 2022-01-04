GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a Chipotle Mexican Grill near Lowe’s on the city’s west side took another step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen City Council.
At the meeting, council members approved a request by Lowe’s Home Centers Inc. and Weihe Engineers Inc. for a major change to the existing Elkhart Road Planned Unit Development and a PUD preliminary site plan for the proposed lot, which is located at 2219 Rieth Blvd.
The request is connected to the planned construction of a Chipotle restaurant, with drive-thru option and a total size of 2,400 square feet, on the southeast corner of the existing lot, according to a map of the location provided to the council.
“This is a recommendation from the Plan Commission from their Dec. 21 meeting,” Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, said in introducing the request. “This is a PUD major change and PUD preliminary site plan approval for the Elkhart Road PUD, and specifically for Elkhart Road at Rieth Subdivision, a replat of Elkhart Road PUD Phase I, Lot I, which is the Lowe’s property.
“The request is submitted to allow for outlot development for a restaurant,” Yoder added. “This was passed to the council with a favorable recommendation from the Plan Commission by a vote of 6-0.”
According to Yoder, one of the reasons the requested PUD major change is needed is because this specific outlot wasn’t anticipated in the formation of the original Elkhart Road PUD, and all planned unit developments are tied to a site plan.
“So, that’s one of the reasons for the approval,” Yoder said. “There’s also a few deficiencies on the developmental side. Because it’s an existing lot, and they’re proposing a second lot with basically no separation between the two lots, and shared access, those items also need to be approved. And then, most of the existing parking spaces will stay the same, except for a portion along Elkhart Road.”
The request was approved unanimously on both first and second readings.
SPECIAL FIREFIGHTER
Also Tuesday, council members voted unanimously to amend the city’s 2022 Compensation Ordinance 5101 for Civil City and Utilities Employees to include the creation of a new special firefighter position.
Central to the action is the recent announcement that Elkhart Township’s fire and emergency medical services will be taken over by the Goshen Fire Department beginning this month.
The interlocal agreement, which was approved by the Elkhart Township Board, the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety and the Goshen City Council in December, includes the transfer of the township’s two fire stations, located at 308 Egbert Road and 201 S. 22nd St., and all related vehicles and equipment to the city by Jan. 1.
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the plan is to establish a new special firefighter position within the Goshen Fire Department which will be filled by Doug Gadson, the township department’s current fire chief, who was the department’s only non-volunteer member. The township department will then be dissolved and the city will take over all of its service territory.
“This is our special civilian firefighter position we talked to you about,” Stutsman told the council. “This is part of the process of helping the township provide their fire service and EMS service. Board of Works yesterday approved this position and appointed somebody contingent on the fact that the council approves it this evening. So, this is the last step of this.”
Per the ordinance amendment, the classification of the new special firefighter position will be hourly, and the wage for the position will be $27.96 per hour. Gadson’s first day with the Goshen department has been tentatively set for Dec. 10.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, council members:
• Voted to re-elect council member Brett Weddell, R-At Large, as the council’s president for 2022.
• Voted to elect council member Megan Eichorn, D-District 4, as the council’s minority party contact for canceling meetings for 2022.
• Were notified that beginning in February, the council’s meetings will be held the first and third Mondays of each month, rather than the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
