GOSHEN [mdash] David G. Hoover, 91, Goshen, passed to meet his Savior at 1:30 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home with some of his family by his side. David was born Sept. 19, 1930 to William Paul and Myrtle (Good) Hoover in Goshen. He accepted Christ as his Savior in his youth a…