GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a large apartment complex just south of Goshen High School will be allowed to move forward for further consideration following action by the Goshen City Council Monday evening.
At the meeting, council members approved an economic development agreement with AP Development LLC and AP Cycleworks LLC for the acquisition, financing and development of the property at 620 E. Douglas St., which is also known as the former Western Rubber Inc. manufacturing site.
Central to the plan is construction of approximately 132 market-rate and entry-level apartment units divided among four buildings, as well as approximately 5,000 square feet of commercial/institutional space, a portion of which has been proposed for use as a coffee shop.
The project has been named Ariel Cycleworks as a tribute to the Ariel Bicycle company that originally existed in the northwest corner of the property, and the proposed design of the southern building adjacent to Plymouth Avenue incorporates industrial elements as a tribute to the site’s history.
Total investment for the project has been projected at about $31 million.
Council members had originally been asked to consider the economic development agreement during their March 21 meeting, though the request was ultimately tabled until Monday’s meeting in order to allow more time for review, discussion and public comment regarding the request. The proposal had already been approved by Goshen Redevelopment Commission members during their March 8 meeting.
According to Becky Hutsell, redevelopment director for the city, the proposed plan accounts for the site’s condition as a brownfield, which required the property to go through extensive environmental remediation in order to become a buildable site. In addition, she noted that the plan incorporates extensive green infrastructure with the goal of keeping all stormwater on the site.
As planned, the development has also been designed to prohibit ingress/egress onto Plymouth Avenue and to provide connection to the Ninth Street trail way, she explained.
Speaking to the apartment units, Hutsell noted that most, if not all, of the units would be priced within a 60-120% of average median income range for rent, which the city considers to be “workforce housing” and an underserved part of the city’s housing stock.
As for projected rental costs, it was noted that cost of a two-bedroom unit would likely fall around $1,375 per month, while studio apartments would rent for about $975 per month, with the plan being for the project to be heavy on studio and one-bedroom apartments.
In addition, the developer has agreed that 20% of the residential units within the project would be offered first to those employed as first responders, health care workers and teachers, all of whom are designated as essential workers.
As approved Monday, the economic development agreement includes the following three items:
1. Issuance of a $4.42 million Economic Development Revenue Bond with a 100% Tax Increment Financing pledge until the bond is repaid, but no later than 25 years;
2. City support for the developer’s $5 million READI grant application to the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership; and
3. Development of a site-specific TIF district for the project, which would require the parcel to be removed from the city’s existing Consolidated River Race TIF and established as its own TIF district.
VERY EARLY STAGES
Prior to Monday’s vote, several residents from the neighborhood came forward to share concerns regarding the project, with one of the most prominent being traffic, and particularly how the presence of a new apartment complex in the area will impact traffic issues that many feel are already a serious problem.
Other issues raised included concerns about inadequate parking in the neighborhood, proximity to noisy railroad tracks and factories, concerns about the proposed cost of the apartments, and just general concern that the site is note the right location for such a project.
In response, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman noted that Monday’s meeting was just one of numerous public meetings that will need to happen before the apartment project ever becomes finalized, and it is during those forthcoming meetings than many of the raised concerns will be addressed.
“This is one of seven or eight public meetings that need to happen, so this is at the very beginning of the process,” Stutsman said. “If the council decides tonight to move this on to the next stage, then the traffic studies, all the real design work, engineering, all that stuff will happen. It hasn’t happened to date because if the project’s not moving forward, the developer doesn’t want to spend all that money.”
Hutsell offered a similar sentiment.
“The whole purpose of an economic development agreement is to spell out the framework for the deal,” Hutsell said. “So, this is the very first step.”
In contrast to those who spoke out with concerns regarding the project Monday, there were also those in the audience who spoke out in support of the project.
Among them was Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Steven Hope, who noted that Goshen is in desperate need of housing at all price points.
“We need low-income housing, we need middle-income housing and we need high-income housing,” Hope said. “We lost over 100 students to Elkhart Community Schools over the last two years. As we followed up with those parents, many of them said, ‘Yeah, it’s just a lot cheaper to live in Elkhart than it is in Goshen.’ We can’t continue to be losing people.
“When we hire teachers, when we hire administrators who are not from Goshen, they would love to live in the city of Goshen. The city of Goshen is an easy sell. It’s a great place to be. But they can’t find housing of any kind,” he added. “So, we need housing of all different levels. The more we can have, the better off we’ll be.”
Chris Stager, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corp. of Elkhart County, agreed.
“Elkhart County, the housing growth rate is not really matching our needs for our businesses,” Stager said. “For the last 10 years, our new project announcements have indicated a need for over 2,000 new housing units in our county. We now import about 35,000 workers a day. Those people don’t live here because they don’t have a place to live.”
Vince Turner, a member of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission, was also among those who spoke out in favor of moving the project forward.
“Primarily what the Redevelopment Commission has asked the City Council to consider is the funding mechanism for this project, not necessarily all the nuts and bolts of the project itself,” Turner said. “Council will have a vote in that, Plan Commission will have a vote in that, and most importantly, the neighborhood will have input in that. And as the mayor pointed out, it’s one of what may be eight levels of consideration, not the final consideration. So, it’s a long way from a done deal.”
Also coming up as a major discussion point among council members Monday was the 100% TIF pledge being requested to help repay the $4.42 million Economic Development Revenue Bond for the project.
For some on the council, 100% of TIF being pledged to the bond’s repayment was too much, and they would prefer to see that reduced to around 75-85%, with the remainder of the TIF being reserved for use in improving the surrounding neighborhood. Some also suggested a repayment term of 20 years instead of 25 years would be best.
In response, project developer Jonathan Anderson noted that the 100% TIF pledge is needed due to the unique challenges posed by the former Western Rubber site, including the need to prevent stormwater runoff.
In addition, he noted that anything below 100% would dramatically limit the overall scope of the project, and significantly impact his vision for the property.
“We’re not asking the city to take on any risk. This isn’t a general obligation bond,” Anderson noted. “I’m just asking you to think about that, the risk that I’m taking on, versus the risk I’m asking the city to take on, which is zero.
“Just let me reinvest my property taxes into my project, and when my assessment comes back 30% higher than I think it is in five years, I can’t come back and ask you guys for a bigger bond, right? I’m taking on all the risk,” he added. “So, all I’m asking is, give me the 100% TIF, let us go forward, let us build the project and be partners.”
In the end, a majority of council’s members agreed, and the requested economic development agreement was approved in a vote of 5-2 in favor.
Voting for the agreement’s passage were council members Megan Eichorn, D-District 4; Julia King, D-At Large; Gilberto Pérez Jr., D-District 5; Matt Schrock, R-District 3; and Brett Weddell, R-At Large.
Voting against the agreement were council members Doug Nisley, R-District 2, and Donald Riegsecker, R-District 1.
