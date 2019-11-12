GOSHEN — Plans to remedy the water pressure woes that have long plagued the city’s East Goshen neighborhood took a step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, for authorization to enter into a $22,350 agreement with Abonmarche Consultants Inc. for completion of a topographic survey along the Lincoln Avenue corridor in East Goshen.
According to Biek, while the area’s water pressure is generally considered adequate to service typical residential uses, such as showers and washing machines, one area that has come up again and again as a concern over the years is fire protection.
“The existing water main along this corridor was installed prior to 1933 and recent analysis has shown that fire flows in the area are lower than desired,” Biek said of the issue. “The topographic survey will provide background information to aid in the design of a new water main to replace the existing main.”
As designed, the topographic survey will extend from Steury Avenue to Blackport Drive, and will examine intersections along Lincoln Avenue, including Steury Avenue, 20th Street, north and south 21st Street, north and south 22nd street, north and south 23rd Street, South 24th Street and Blackport Drive.
Biek noted that baring any unforeseen issues, a majority of the work on the water main improvement project is expected to begin in 2020.
The requested agreement was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Antonio Medina from the rank of probationary patrol officer to the rank of patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved a contract not to exceed $236,900 with Arcadis U.S. Inc. to assist with the establishment of an Asset Management Program demonstrating the city has the financial, managerial, technical and legal capability to operate and maintain its water and wastewater system. The AMP is needed as part of a new Indiana code requiring all State Revolving Fund participants that receive a loan or other financial assistance from the SRF Loan Program establish such asset management criteria in order to remain eligible for future financial assistance through the program.
• Approved a $106,965 contract with low-bidder Truck Centers Inc. for the purchase of a new dump truck for the city.
• Approved a $7,000 contract with Kent’s Excavating & Plumbing LLC to perform directional drilling of water lines at 62226 C.R. 15, Goshen, to correct the water’s chlorine residual.
• Approved the issuance of a Goshen electrical license to John W. Young Jr. of Hi-Tech Electric Company, 3103 Cannongate Dr., Fort Wayne.
