NAPPANEE — Plans and specifications for the Nappanee Arts Center were approved by Nappanee Board of Works members at Monday’s meeting.
Mayor Phil Jenkins explained that the project is a project between the redevelopment commission and Nappanee Arts Council, with support from city officials.
Jenkins said that about a year ago the redevelopment commission and the city purchased the building at 253 W. Market St. with plans to create a Nappanee Arts Center. He said he and Brad Sechrist worked on the architectural plans and specifications for interior and exterior renovation.
Some of the exterior renovation includes replacing the siding to match the siding at the Nappanee Center, which is located across the street from the building, and adding an artistic truss over the entrance. Interior renovation includes adding men’s and women’s restrooms, a new pottery room, art room, etc.
The board approved the plans and specifications and authorized bidding with bids due back at 3:30 p.m. June 22.
NEW BANNER POLES
The board also approved plans and specifications for new banner poles. Jenkins said that in the past they’d string banners across the road on utility lines on U.S. 6 and Ind. 19, “which wasn’t the safest, so we asked the Troyer Group to come up with a solution.”
Mike Reese of the Troyer Group, who was present on the video conference meeting Monday, said they conferred with the Indiana Department of Transportation about the plans and got their approval. There’s going to be four banner poles, two on U.S. 6 and two on Ind. 19, and a cable to go across to hang the banners.
Reese said they’re soliciting quotes from three contractors and the quotes will be due back by the June 22 meeting. He said if they open the quotes at that meeting and accept the lowest quote, they wouldn’t have to wait until the July meeting. Street Superintendent Brent Warren said he was okay with accepting the low, responsive quote and review later.
STAHLY DRIVE CHANGE ORDER
Reese said they received the final quantities from the contractor on Stahly Drive and, as they’ve reported at past meetings, there was an overrun on some of the quantities. The change order was for an increase of $33,120.95, bringing the total of the project to $460,393.20. He added that they realize the errors in estimating the quantities caused a “cost and hardship for the city” so the Troyer Group was going to pay $25,737.45 of that cost, with the exception of a concrete sidewalk requested by the city, leaving a balance of $7,383.50 for the city.
Reese said the change order amount would stay the same; The Troyer Group would reimburse the city in that amount.
“I’m a little disappointed in regard to the original estimate, resulting in a couple of change orders, but if you’re absorbing the majority of the cost of the last change order, I guess it’s okay,” board member Wayne Scheumann said. “I want to publicly thank the mayor and Brent (Warren) for going to bat for the city, with an error of this magnitude someone needs to be held responsible.”
In other business, the board:
• Accepted a quote from McCormick Motors for the 2020 dump truck with extended warranty at $187,821.
• Received one quote for the Derksen Farms project from Beer & Slabaugh at a cost of $28,600. The quote will be taken under advisement and be awarded at the June 22 meeting.
• Approved closing Buffalo Court from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 4 at the request of Chris Truex for a block party, as long as all the neighbors agree.
• Approved an agreement with Kindig & Sloat for work for the water service project, including preparing 240 easements at a cost not to exceed $20,000, acquiring real estate on an hourly basis not to exceed $5,000 and serving as bond counsel for a flat fee of $10,000.
• Awarded the West Market Street paver replacement project to R. Yoder Construction as the sole respondent at a cost of $56,280.
• Approved closing the alley on the north side of the fire station for the annual fish fry from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 11.
• Accepted quotes received for new furniture for the mayor’s office at a cost of $17,469.30, pending an additional appropriation from the city council.
• Approved the resignation of Cpl. Chad Stover from the police reserves effective June 6 as he’s taken a full-time position with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department. Jenkins said, “We’re grateful for his service — it’s tough to lose an officer but Kosciusko County is getting a good one.”
• Approved promoting Corbin Johnson from probationary patrolman to first class patrolman effective June 8.
• Heard they’ll be painting downtown lots starting June 9 and, weather permitting, the lots will be posted 48 hours in advance of closing.
• Approved the purchase of an aerator rack for the wastewater department at a cost of $11,750 and city employees will do the labor.
• Approved developing specifications for a new roof and entry doors at the shop that were damaged by water leaks.
• Approved wastewater staff attending the annual wastewater conference Aug. 26-28.
