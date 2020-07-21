GOSHEN — The site of a long-vacant former tire shop near downtown Goshen could soon have significantly more options for redevelopment following action by the Goshen Plan Commission.
During the meeting Tuesday, commission members approved a request by the Arnovitz Family Ltd. and Abonmarche Consultants to rezone the former Monteith Tire site, located at 410 W. Pike St., from Commercial B-1 to Commercial B-2.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, by rezoning the property to Commercial B-2, it will allow for a range of moderate intensity commercial uses not currently allowed at the site, while at the same time reducing the existing developmental nonconformities at the site, all of which will facilitate greater site options so the property does not continue to sit vacant.
“The subject property is located at the southwest corner of Pike and New Street, and is the former Monteith Tire & Auto Service Center, now a vacant commercial building and parking lot,” Yoder said of the site. “Prior to INDOT’s recent redevelopment of Pike Street, the property had direct access to Pike Street, and was apparently using some of the public right of way as part of the site for parking/driving aisles. With the full public right of way redeveloped by INDOT, and direct access to Pike Street removed, and as a non-conforming use, the site faces challenges in meeting requirements for a new commercial use.”
Yoder noted that while the city’s current zoning ordinance, adopted in 1984, does not permit tire sales and service operations in the B-1 District, the 410 W. Pike St. site has been zoned B-1 since the adoption of the city’s first zoning ordinance back in 1961, and thus is allowed as a lawful, non-conforming use.
However, she noted that any future commercial uses planned for the site must meet the city’s existing B-1 district requirements, which as written allows for very limited commercial uses.
“The existing non-conformity creates a cumbersome process for approving new commercial uses, when a use variance application would be required for each specific commercial use,” Yoder said of the issue. “Because there is existing adjacent B-2 District zoning, and because the neighborhood is already a mixed use neighborhood, which the B-2 District allows, a solution to facilitate future commercial use is a rezoning to B-2 District.
“The B-2 District allows a wide range of commercial uses, but not the most intensive commercial uses, such as auto-related and drive-through uses, which may have the potential to adversely impact the residential portions of the existing neighborhood,” she added of the site. “A rezoning to B-3 District, where more intense uses are permitted, would complicate rather than facilitate ongoing use of the property, as in the B-3 District there would be on- site parking requirements for each commercial use, and the site has limited on-site parking. If rezoned to B-3 District, it is very likely that most commercial uses would not meet parking requirements, and would then require a developmental variance application to the BZA.”
Yoder noted that should the site be redeveloped, it would still not meet the required 5-foot side building and parking/driving aisle setback to the west, though that appears to be the only developmental deficiency, and as it is existing it is allowed to continue.
“The existing site in the B-1 District is much more non-conforming, not meeting any developmental requirements for building/parking/driving aisle setbacks, so the rezoning to B-2 decreases the nonconformity, with only one setback continuing as non-conforming,” she said of the requested rezoning.
Crystal Welsh, a planner with Abonmarche representing the property owner, offered a similar sentiment when speaking to her support for the rezoning request Tuesday.
“It’s an interesting piece of property that has been used for a long time in the city of Goshen. But again, as Rhonda mentioned, the work on Pike Street kind of caused an issue with the access,” Welsh said of the site. “So, we do appreciate her help in working through the process, and believe the B-2 zoning will allow for the removal of a lot of the nonconformities that are in place, and allow for the Arnovitz family to reuse this property either through their own use, or for resale, and really add to the character there on Pike Street.”
The commission’s members agreed, and a motion was passed unanimously to forward the rezoning request on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation.
