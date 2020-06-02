GOSHEN — A rezoning request needed to allow for a planned expansion of truck parking at Star Truck Rentals Inc. on the city’s east side was approved by Goshen City Council members during their meeting Tuesday evening.
At the meeting, council members approved a request by Star Truck Rentals Inc. and Abonmarche Consultants to rezone approximately 2.55 acres of property located in the area of 2005 E. Lincoln Ave., near the intersection with Blackport Drive, from Commercial B-1 and Residential R-2 to Commercial B-3.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, once the property is rezoned, it will then be incorporated into the existing Commercial B-3 area of the adjacent property to the west at 1715 E. Lincoln Ave., where Star Truck Rentals is currently located, and used for expanded truck parking.
“The property at 2005 E. Lincoln Ave. is currently three tax parcels, and includes B-1 and R-2 zoning,” Yoder told the council upon introducing the request. “The west parcel has been part of the city since 1941, and the two east parcels were annexed into the city in December 2018. The property includes a single family house located on the east side of the property, along with a detached storage building on the west parcel.”
Yoder noted that the 2005 E. Lincoln Ave. property was acquired by Star Truck Rentals Inc. in late 2019, and the rezoning request is for a portion of the property on the west side of the site.
“The additional site area would allow expanded truck parking and reconfigured storm water retention,” Yoder added of the property. “The remainder of the 2005 E. Lincoln Ave. property will remain Residential R-2, containing the existing single family house.”
According to Crystal Welsh, a senior urban planner with Abonmarche, once the rezoning takes place, the tax parcels will be reconfigured to create one tax parcel for 1715 E. Lincoln Ave. that includes the rezoned area, and a separate tax parcel for the residential remainder of 2005 E. Lincoln Ave., which Star Truck Rentals intends to put up for sale.
“The home is included on part of the property that is being rezoned, and so the intention was to split the residential unit off, making sure they had sufficient property that is going to be rezoned to meet their drainage requirement, but have a marketable home as well,” Welsh said of the plan. “So, if this rezoning goes through, we’ve already done the legal description for not only the rezoning, but also the separate parcel, so that they can go ahead and put that on the market for sale.”
TREES TO REMAIN
While there was little discussion by council members regarding the rezoning request itself, several council members did question whether Star Truck Rentals plans to remove a large swath of mature trees running along the southern edge of the soon-to-be-rezoned property where it runs along East Lincoln Avenue.
In response, Welsh noted that she does not anticipate the trees needing to be removed, as much of the company’s planned parking expansion will be located in the southern and southeastern areas of the rezoned site.
She also noted that the property’s planned water retention area will be pushed back from the roadway somewhat, and thus should not be impacted by the row of trees in question.
Additionally, Welsh noted that due to the mature nature of the trees, it’s very likely the trees could be used to satisfy the city’s landscaping requirement for the site, to which Yoder agreed.
“First of all, the property owner doesn’t want to have the cost of removing trees that he doesn’t need to. Secondly, if we can use existing trees as opposed to planting new trees, that’s also something the property owner is completely in favor of,” Welsh said of the trees. “We know we have a screening requirement because of the residential nature of that area, and so we want to use as many of the existing trees that will meet the city’s requirement for the landscaping that are already there. So, yeah, he’s not going to remove stuff that he doesn’t need to take down.”
The requested rezoning was approved unanimously.
