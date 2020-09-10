GOSHEN — Plans to replace an aging bridge needed to access the potential future site of a new multi-use pavilion and ice rink along the Goshen millrace took a step forward recently during a meeting of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission.
At Tuesday's meeting, commission members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to issue a request for proposals seeking professional services for the design of the planned Madison Street bridge replacement project.
Central to the bridge’s replacement is the proposed ice rink/multi-use pavilion project scheduled for construction in 2022.
According to Sailor, the Madison Street bridge, which crosses the millrace just to the northeast of where the new ice rink is planned for construction on the millrace’s west bank, would serve as the primary access point for heavy equipment used during the pavilion’s construction.
However, it was noted that the aging bridge is not rated to accommodate such heavy equipment due to its current condition and needs to be replaced.
“The ice rink/pavilion project included in the Five-Year Capital Plan is currently scheduled for 2022. In order to accommodate the construction traffic for that project, and to accommodate the future patron and emergency vehicle traffic, the Madison Street bridge over the Millrace Canal will require complete reconstruction,” Sailor said of the project. “This project is planned for 2021 with an estimated construction cost of $610,000. The cost of the professional design services is estimated to be $50,000 and will include evaluation of various bridge types and cost prior to preparing full design and construction documents for the selected bridge structure.”
With his request approved, Sailor indicated the RFP for the bridge’s design will be issued immediately with receipt of all proposals due back to the commission by Sept. 25.
PARK DESCRIPTION
According to Mark Brinson, community development director for the city, the concept of the new multi-use pavilion is to have a facility operated by the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department that will function year-round for programming and events.
As currently proposed, a roughly 26,000-square-foot pavilion would be constructed on a 10-acre plot of commission-owned land located on the west side of the millrace just to the southwest of the Madison Street bridge.
During the winter months, the pavilion would house a full-sized ice rink utilizing an ice-making system. A separate support building would house public restrooms, a small concessions area and building mechanics, including mechanical space for the permanent equipment needed for the creation of ice.
In warmer months, the pavilion could be used for various activities, such as roller skating, basketball, parks department classes, festivals, flea markets, community garage sales, receptions and a host of other activities.
The plan also calls for the construction of a parking lot, a plaza surrounding the pavilion and green space.
Construction of the new pavilion was expected to begin this year and conclude sometime in 2021, though the project was ultimately postponed until the full financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can be determined.
Total cost of the project has been estimated at about $7.9 million.
