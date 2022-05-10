GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a new facility on the Goshen campus of Genesis Products took a step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission.
At the meeting, commission members approved a request by Becky Hutsell, redevelopment director for the city, for approval of a $275,016 contract with Niblock Excavating Inc. involving the planned Genesis Products 10 — Kercher Road Crossing project.
“Last year a potential project was presented to the commission to participate in a stormwater connection along Southside Park Court to allow for the construction of a new facility for Genesis Products along with the development of several other vacant parcels on both Kercher Road and Eisenhower Drive South,” Hutsell said. “These properties are located within the Kercher Wellfield capture zone, which prohibits any infiltration of stormwater into the ground and requires connection into other systems.
“The existing systems within close range to these lots are all at capacity,” Hutsell added of the need for the project. “The commission supported the project and granted staff permission to solicit bids for construction of the public infrastructure component, which includes the installation of a controlled release stormwater connection to the existing stormwater main in Kercher Road.”
According to Hutsell, Niblock was the only contractor to have submitted a bid for the project by the April 18 deadline. Total cost of the bid came to $275,016.
“The bid price is approximately $30,000 more than the engineer’s estimate that was provided last October,” Hutsell said. “However, in light of the substantial increases in construction materials across the board, we are recommending that the project be awarded to Niblock and are requesting authorization to execute the agreement.”
The commission’s members agreed, and the request was approved unanimously.
Speaking to the project timeline, Hutsell noted that the substantial completion date for the project is currently set for July 15.
“Genesis is actively working on their expansion plans for the various vacant parcels in this immediate area,” Hutsell added. “The new stormwater connection will allow them to fully build out their plans to complete their Goshen campus.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the commission’s members:
• Approved a $14,000 contract with Heron Environmental to conduct Phase I and Phase II environmental site assessments for the site of a former dry cleaning business at 215 Pleasant Ave., Goshen. Time to complete both reports is expected to take approximately six weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.