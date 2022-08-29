GOSHEN — Plans for a major security upgrade at the Elkhart County jail took another step forward Monday during a meeting of the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners.
At the meeting, the commissioners approved a request by Elkhart County Administrator Jeff Taylor for permission to enter into an independent contractor agreement of services between the Board of Commissioners and Securitecture LLC for a jail security electronics upgrade.
“There are certain upgrades that are in place, and continuing as time goes by, for jail security, and this is a company called Securitecture,” Taylor told the commissioners. “They are the sub-consultant for the security at the new courthouse being designed and constructed.”
Taylor noted that while he couldn’t provide many details of the project due to the sensitive nature of the security upgrades, he explained that the plan primarily includes upgrades to the jail’s security cameras, though other upgrades are also planned.
“I want to be careful, because it is the jail, and I don’t want to disclose a whole lot, but there are some security upgrades taking place,” Sailor said. “It’s generally upgraded cameras and security at the jail.”
UPGRADE PLAN
The Elkhart County Council on July 9 approved a $1.5 million additional appropriation from the county’s American Rescue Plan Fund needed in order to pay for new security cameras and related upgrades at the jail, located at 26861 C.R. 26, Elkhart.
The council’s vote followed similar action by the commissioners during their July 5 meeting.
“The request before you is to pay for various video and technical upgrades within the jail,” Taylor said of the request during the council’s July 9 meeting. “Over the years, the video equipment becomes antiquated and needs to be replaced. We’re at that time now.
“We’ve had an independent consultant do an evaluation, and has determined there are a number of cameras that need replaced,” he added. “Many of the cameras in there are still analog, and there needs to be some cabling and a number of other related improvements as well.”
Taylor explained that the requested funding could be pulled from either the county’s General Fund or ARP Fund, and the council decided to go with the ARP Fund.
During Monday’s Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Taylor noted that another additional appropriation connected to the security upgrade will likely be forthcoming, though no additional details were provided.