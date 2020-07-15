GOSHEN — Plans to widen and completely reconstruct the city’s East Lincoln Avenue corridor took another step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission.
At the meeting, commission members approved a request by Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, to add an additional $6,000 to a previously approved $86,600 contract with Advanced Excavating LLC needed in order to finalize demolition of the last of eight city-owned residential properties located within the corridor that needed to be cleared in order for the reconstruction project to proceed.
According to Hutsell, while demolition work at the property, located at 708 E. Lincoln Ave., is now nearly complete, it took significantly more time and effort to get the lot cleared than had originally been planned for, which is why the additional $6,000 was being added to Advanced Excavating’s overall demolition contract.
“We had awarded a ($72,600) contract to Advanced Excavating in March for the demolition of all the properties, minus 708 E. Lincoln Ave., which we did not yet own. We have since gained possession of 708 E. Lincoln, and in June, the commission approved a ($14,000) contract amendment to include that parcel,” Hutsell said of the overall contract price. “At the June meeting, the tenants had not yet moved out. The goal was for them to be out by the end of the week, and what was found was they left a significant amount behind. So, Advanced Excavating used the same pricing structure that they did for the bid itself, and proposed an additional $1,500 for the trash and belongings left behind, and then an additional $4,500 for the additional fencing on the additional parcels, as well as foundation removal for garages that we were not aware existed before the tenants took their vehicles from the site.”
Additionally, Hutsell noted that the lot’s demolition was further complicated by a fire that occurred at the site just days after the city took ownership of the property.
“This property has been a challenge,” Hutsell added of the site. “This was also a property that burned less than a week after we gained possession. It’s being investigated for arson. So, that added a few hiccups to the project.”
With the additional $6,000 approved Tuesday, total cost for demolition of all eight properties settled at $92,600.
RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
According to Hutsell, the overall reconstruction project involves widening Lincoln Avenue and adding a center turn lane from Olive Street east to Steury Avenue with the goal of avoiding the traffic congestion that occurs along the corridor as trucks and traffic turn north off of Lincoln Avenue.
In addition, the project involves adding new water main and storm sewer infrastructure along the corridor, reconstructing and adding new water main and storm sewer infrastructure along Steury Avenue, and widening the intersections of Steury Avenue and Olive Street in order to better accommodate truck traffic.
As part of the project, Hutsell noted that NIPSCO also has plans to move its existing utility poles on Lincoln Avenue to the south side of the roadway in that immediate corridor, near Steury Avenue, and its gas main will then be moved to the north side of the roadway.
Speaking to the project’s timeline, Hutsell said the hope is that NIPSCO will have all of its utility work completed this year, and then the city will bid the Lincoln and Steury projects together to happen sometime early next year.
