GOSHEN — Plans to completely reconstruct the East Lincoln Avenue corridor took a step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission.
At the meeting, commission members approved a request by Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, to enter into a $72,600 contract with Advanced Excavating LLC of Goshen for the demolition of seven city-owned properties within the East Lincoln Avenue corridor that must be demolished in order to allow the planned corridor reconstruction to proceed.
Advanced Excavating was the low bidder for the project. Also submitting a bid for the project was Shroyer Bros Inc. of Muncie with a bid of $128,250.
“In advance of the reconstruction of East Lincoln Avenue, the commission has worked to acquire seven residential properties and is in the process of acquiring the eighth property that is needed,” Hutsell said of the properties set to be demolished. “All of the structures need to be demolished to allow NIPSCO’s utility relocation of both gas and electric and prior to the city bidding the project.”
The seven properties currently targeted for demolition include: 622, 624, 700, 702, 704, 710 and 921 E. Lincoln Ave. The scope of the work includes the demolition of all structures, removal of any basements and foundations, disposal of all materials and the filling, leveling and seeding of the grounds at each of the seven locations, Hutsell explained.
The eighth property, which the city has yet to take possession of, is located at 708 E. Lincoln Ave.
Hutsell noted that all demolition work for the seven properties is scheduled to be completed by the end of April.
The requested contract was approved unanimously.
THE PROJECT
According to Hutsell, the overall reconstruction project involves widening Lincoln Avenue and adding a center turn lane from Olive Street east to Steury Avenue with the goal of avoiding the traffic congestion that occurs along the corridor as trucks and traffic turn north off of Lincoln Avenue.
“We’re also adding new water main, and we’re adding new storm sewer, so curb and gutter,” Hutsell added of the project. “All of the stormwater will be directed to the retention pond that is already built. We’re also reconstructing Steury Avenue, and we’re going to improve the intersections at Steury and Olive, widen them, since there’s so much truck traffic they can’t accommodate. Then there will also be new water main and storm sewer on Steury as well. The groundwater is very high in that area, and so right now everyone struggles with stormwater. There’s nowhere for it to go. So, this is going to alleviate a lot of those issues.”
Additionally, Hutsell noted NIPSCO has plans to move its existing utility poles on Lincoln Avenue to the south side of the roadway in that immediate corridor, near Steury Avenue, and its gas main will then be moved to the north side of the roadway.
“So, we’re cleaning up a lot of the power poles that are old, and we’re just doing lots of cleanup as we go to improve the area,” she said.
Speaking to the project’s timeline, Hutsell said the plan had originally been to do the Lincoln Avenue reconstruction this year, though the timeline has been pushed back a year due to the city not yet having taken possession of the property at 708 E. Lincoln.
“We’re still getting the houses we have down, and we’ll get the other one down as soon as we have it,” Hutsell said of the demolition plan. “NIPSCO is still planning to do their work this year, so they’ll be out of the way, and we will bid Lincoln and Steury together to happen next year, timed appropriately so that we don’t shut anyone down.”
