GOSHEN — Plans to reconstruct and widen College Avenue between Ninth Street and U.S. 33 took an initial step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission.
At the meeting, commission members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to issue a request for proposals for professional engineering design services for the planned roadway improvement.
“In December, the city of Goshen was awarded $7,485,600 in Federal Highway Administration Group II Surface Transportation Program Group funds for the reconstruction of College Avenue between Ninth Street and U.S. 33,” Sailor told the commission. “The scope of this project consists of transitioning the roadway from a two-lane section to a three-lane section with the addition of a two-way left turn lane and constructing a multi-use path along the north side of the corridor.”
According to Sailor, College Avenue is an important arterial for the city servicing a large retirement community, Greencroft Goshen, as well as providing access to three significant industrial areas.
“It is also one of three primary east-west corridors in the southeast portion of the city providing connection between Ind. 15 and U.S. 33,” Sailor added. “The improvements would improve the capacity of the corridor and help improve safety and alleviate congestion along the corridor. The multi-use path would provide an important east-west connection in the city’s bicycle path network by connecting the Ninth Street Bike Trail to the amenities at Fidler Pond.”
Sailor noted that 80% of the project will be funded using the awarded federal dollars, while the city will be responsible for the remaining 20%.
“With the 80% funding that’s provided for this project, it is expected that our cost share will be $1.9 million,” Sailor said of the project. “Construction costs are anticipated to be around $6.5 million with construction currently slated to begin in 2027.”
Sailor’s request for permission to issue a RFP was passed unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, commission members:
• Voted to elect Vince Turner as commission president for 2021.
• Voted to elect Brian Garber as commission vice president for 2021.
• Voted to elect Andrea Johnson as commission secretary for 2021.
