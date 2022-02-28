GOSHEN — Plans for the extension of C.R. 4 from C.R. 17 to C.R. 19 took another step forward Monday during a meeting of the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners.
At the meeting, the commissioners received just one bid for the project, submitted by Goshen-based construction company Rieth-Riley at a cost of $16.6 million.
“We were expecting a second bid from a company, and I guess if they don’t make it, they don’t make it,” County Administrator Jeff Taylor said of the bid submission deadline.
With the bid received, the commissioners then voted to accept the bid and forward it on to the Elkhart County Highway Department for review and a contract recommendation.
The county is extending C.R. 4 east from C.R. 17 about a mile to C.R. 19, including an intersection with a branching road to serve as a new ramp onto the Toll Road.
According to Chris Godlewski, director of Elkhart County Planning and Development, the road extension will provide access to the Elkhart East industrial park development, located directly north of the interstate, that includes a new Amazon complex.
That project, announced by Amazon back in October 2021, involves construction of a robotics fulfillment center and a delivery station, both of which are set to launch in 2023.
Elkhart County Council members back in early February approved a $12 million additional appropriation for the planned extension, with about $7.5 million designated for the road construction and $4.5 million for utility costs.
PAVEMENT MARKING
Also Monday, the commissioners approved a request by Taylor for permission to advertise for bids for the county’s annual pavement marking program.
“We will do it as we have done in the past, and hopefully be done in the fall, but you never know with the supply chain issues and the contractor issues and everything else,” Taylor said of the project. “But we’ll put the package out, and this is the same as we’ve done in the past.”
The request was approved unanimously.
