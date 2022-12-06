GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a C.R. 17 multi-use path took a step forward Monday during a meeting of the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners.
At the meeting, the commissioners approved a request by Charlie McKenzie, manager of transportation for the Elkhart County Highway Department, for permission to enter into a consultant agreement with Lochmueller Group for construction inspection services for the C.R. 17 Multi-Use Path Project scheduled for construction in 2023.
“It’s a $405,000 contract,” McKenzie said of the agreement. “We have 80% federal funds to reimburse us.”
Asked if the project is currently looking like it will be over budget, McKenzie acknowledged that the project’s construction estimate has gone up significantly in the last quarter, though he noted that such increases are not unusual when it comes to permitting construction projects in the current economic climate.
“If we are to proceed with the project, we have to have a construction inspector hired,” McKenzie said. “The project is scheduled to let and bid in March. So, we pursued at the redevelopment commission meeting last week, we had a discussion with them to contribute somewhere between $1 million and $1.5 million to shore up where we are short, versus what our local match is based on the most recent increases, and they were open to that, and supportive.”
The requested agreement was approved unanimously.
INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT
Also Monday, the commissioners approved a second consultant agreement with Lochmueller Group for construction inspection services for the C.R. 18, 13 and 115 Intersection Improvement Project.
“This is for construction inspection services beginning in the spring,” McKenzie said. “The project is scheduled for bid opening in April. The total contract amount is for $535,900. We have 80% federal funds reimbursement for that amount.”
Speaking to the project timeline, McKenzie said the project is expected to start in 2023 and take approximately two years to complete, with the first year composed primarily of utility relocation.
“The majority of construction will be completed in 2024,” he added. “So, the majority of this effort will be in 2024. But, the way the federal aid system is structured, we have to have a contract in place prior to that.”
The request was approved unanimously.
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT GRANT
The commissioners also approved an additional request by McKenzie for permission to apply for a grant to assist with the cost of replacing a bridge along C.R. 6, just east of C.R. 7, known as Bridge 126.
“So, every year, or most years, there’s an INDOT call for projects — this is in regard to that call,” McKenzie said. “This is for 2028 construction. We’ve gone through our 10-year plan, and this was previously discussed with the commissioners. The grant form is in front of you for approval this morning.
“We are recommending that the highway department apply for replacement of the bridge, Bridge 126,” he added. “The bridge is in need of replacement, posted with a weight limit currently. The total cost is just around $6.2 million, and this is for 80% of that cost. So, our federal grant application request would be for $4.9 million.”
The commissioners approved the request unanimously.