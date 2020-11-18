GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a new 122-unit apartment complex along Wilden Avenue on the city’s northwest side suffered a setback Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Plan Commission.
At the meeting, commission members rejected a request by Ridgestone Development Group LLC and Abonmarche Consultants to rezone a section of undeveloped property located at 2609 W. Wilden Ave. from Residential R-2 to Residential-R3 with the intent of constructing a new multi-unit residential development at the site.
The request will now be forwarded on to the Goshen City Council with an unfavorable recommendation.
THE PROJECT
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the property is a single tax parcel, 11.51 acres in size, with 515 feet of frontage along West Wilden Avenue and a long boundary with the Elkhart River.
“There is a mix of adjacent residential zoning, primarily with single unit residential land use. The property across Wilden Avenue is a commercial development,” Yoder said of the site. “The proposed rezoning to Residential R-3 for the R-2 portion of the property is requested to allow multi-unit residential development.”
Yoder noted that the requested change to R-3 zoning is needed due to the fact that R-3 is the only zoning district that permits multi-unit residential development.
According to Crystal Welsh, a planner with Abonmarche Consultants, the proposal is to construct several three-story apartment buildings on the site, which taken together would total 122 units — 98 fewer than the site’s maximum density of 220 units would allow.
Of those 122 units, a majority would be one- and two-bedroom apartments, with only about 20 reserved for three-bedroom units, she explained.
As for anticipated rental costs at the new development, Welsh indicated that the proposal would set that range at between $800 to $1,200 per month, depending on the size of the unit.
Speaking to site access, Yoder noted that as currently planned, just one street access is proposed for the new development, along with an emergency fire access.
“For multi-unit dwelling units, parking is based on the number of bedrooms. As proposed, adequate parking is shown,” she added of the plan. “Required landscaping will include streetside trees, partial landscaping adjacent to residential land use, and parking lot trees. A detailed landscape plan will be required as part of the site plan review process.”
COMMUNITY PUSHBACK
While city planning staff had recommended the commission forward the request on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation, the proposed rezoning encountered a significant amount of community pushback during Tuesday’s public hearing, particularly from residents living along West Wilden Avenue.
Of the issues raised in response to the rezoning request, a potential for increased traffic and noise in the area coupled with tree removal and impact to wildlife at the currently undeveloped and heavily-wooded site seemed to top the list of concerns voiced by those who elected to speak.
Among those choosing to share their concerns was Nancy Keller, whose home is located immediately north of the proposed development site.
“Our home has been there for 35 years, and the first thing I see when I wake up is this forest that we’re talking about. This is, literally, my backyard,” Keller said. “I question why you would buy a wooded lot and cut down more than half of it. Why not buy a flat lot and plant trees, instead of destroying a forest, and destroying wildlife, and just keeping a portion of it?”
Keller also raised concerns about the area’s high water table, and the potential for increased flooding and runoff should the site be cleared and developed.
“I just want to say, respect the land. Respect the wildlife. It’s such a unique property in the city of Goshen. Could we not do something better to respect this property, to leave it as a park, a wildlife area, whatever?” she asked. “This land deserves better, and I think our wildlife, and our established neighborhood that has been there for 45 years of single-family homes, deserves better.”
Also speaking in opposition to the rezoning Tuesday was Fernando Lopez, who has lived in his home at 2801 W. Wilden Ave. for the past 20 years. In addressing the request, he indicated that the potential negative impact to area wildlife was his biggest concern related to the planned development.
“We do have turtles come into our property, laying eggs coming through the woods going to the river,” Lopez said of the site. “I’m not quite sure what type of impact something like this would have. I know that the land has been undeveloped for some time, but it has also allowed for habitat to develop, also, and it took some time for habitat to develop. But I guess it wouldn’t take too much time to kind of make it go away, you know? So, I just wanted to speak my mind.”
COMMISSION COMMENT
For his part, commission member Richard Worsham said he didn’t feel the proposed development was a good fit for the site in question, particularly given some of the goals outlined in the city’s comprehensive plan.
“It seems like, with a lot of the feedback we’re hearing, and even when we take the comprehensive plan into account, we’re kind of shoehorning this project into a spot where it may not be the best fit,” he said.
Commission member Rolando Ortiz offered a similar sentiment in voicing his opposition to the plan.
“I’m having a hard time seeing how that project would fit into that area, looking at just the sheer numbers, and all that pavement,” Ortiz said of the development’s scope. “Driving by that area for years, I would love to see it developed, but maybe not quite so much.”
Commission president Jim McKee took a different stance, however, noting that he felt there was a growing trend in the city of young people moving away from owning homes in favor of rental units, and as such the city needs to do more to encourage the development of such properties.
“I think it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find areas to build on, whether it’s single-family or multi-family units in Goshen,” McKee said. “And one of the things that we have found out is some of the younger people really don’t want to have a house, because they don’t want the maintenance, and they don’t want to take care of it. So, there are a lot of factors that are coming together that kind of tells you why we’re where we’re at.”
In the end, though, the plan’s opponents won out, and a motion to send the rezoning request on to the Goshen City Council with an unfavorable recommendation was passed in a vote of 5-2 in favor.
Voting in favor of the motion were commission members Jim Wellington, Betsy Poling, Hesston Lauver, Worsham and Ortiz. Voting against the motion were commission members Tom Holtzinger and McKee.
