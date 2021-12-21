GOSHEN — Chipotle Mexican grill restaurant is close to having a new home near Lowe’s on the city’s west side following Plan Commission action Tuesday.
The Goshen Plan Commission approved a major change and preliminary site plan for the lot located in Rieth Subdivision at Elkhart Road and Rieth Boulevard.
The proposed change would be for the construction of a Chipotle restaurant, with drive-thru option and a total size of 2,400 square feet, on the southeast corner of the existing lot, according to a map of the location provided by the commission.
The lot for the restaurant development would be created out of the existing parking lot. Because there is separate ownership of the lots, a subdivision is required, therefore a replat of the first lot into two lots was required.
In two separate unanimous votes, the commission approved a favorable recommendation to the Goshen City Council, for its final decision, on the proposal.
