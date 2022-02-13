Pizza from the woodfire for February

Here in northwest Indiana, February is a paradox: as the shortest month of the year, it always drags on as the longest.
That beautiful, deep layer of snow turns to gray slush and slick ice. Temperatures hover below freezing but every now then taunt us with a peak above freezing. In mid-February, old man winter is getting old. I’m already thinking of that first scent of spring when the air turns soft and takes away the harsh edges of cold and frost. But I know that it will be a good month away before winter lets go.
In our backyard, though, we sometimes pretend that these things don’t matter. Last week, when the mercury rose to 38º, I shoveled a path through the latest layer of snow on our deck and patio, dumped the 8 inches of white stuff accumulated on our outdoor furniture and cleared just enough away from the woodfired oven and fire pit so that the winter sunshine would melt away the remaining moisture. I was hoping to continue our tradition of outdoor eating, despite the winter weather. And by the next day, the sun has done its job so we invite my sister and her husband for woodfired pizza.
First, Jim builds a fire in the woodfired oven since it takes a little while to get it up to temperature. Then, he gets a nice bonfire going in the firepit. And he grabs a bright tablecloth from our southern French stash for our outdoor side table. While he is outside, I make the pizza dough. Its rising time coincides with the heating time of the oven.
I prep toppings and take the last jar of homemade tomato sauce off the pantry shelf. And to get us in a warm, southern mood, I mix a cocktail that we brought back from our sojourn in Tennessee last spring. Made with fresh orange juice, Bourbon and ginger ale, it brings a splash of summer to the taste buds.
By the time our guests arrive with a cooler bag full of beer cans and bottles, the deck and patio are ready, the sheepskins laid on the chairs. We sit around the fire pit with our drinks and catch up after what seems like several weeks of deep winter. Light dusk turns to night. The flames rise to warm us and every now and then, the wind sends the smoke in our eyes.
Soon, it’s time for pizza making. We gather the ingredients and tools on our deck table and I make up each one as my sister breaks up artichoke hearts and my brother-in-law checks in to make sure everyone still has drinks.
The fire is ready, Jim slides the pizzas onto the hearth by twos. As they come out steaming, he places them onto the plates and cuts them up. Those plates add warmth to our laps as we enjoy each bite and the conversation keeps flowing. For us, it’s our first time around the fire since the loss of Stella, the dog. The warmth of family and flame ease the sadness.
As night turns to deeper night, the cold starts making inroads. It’s time to go inside. For this small moment spent outside, we feel like we have held winter at bay. We say our goodbyes. It’s time to sit around the inside wood stove.
Maybe in another month, I won’t have to clear the snow away for one of these evenings. Here’s hoping!
Kara Kemp Cocktail
(for one drink)
Fill a rock glass with ice. Add orange juice from ½ an orange (I love Cara Cara oranges), ½ oz. Bourbon, ¼ oz. Amaro and ginger ale to fill the glass.
