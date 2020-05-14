GOSHEN — A gas leak that caused the evacuation of homes and businesses along the Pike Street (U.S. 33) corridor has been repaired. About 800 to 1,000 residents, who had been evacuated at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, were given the all clear by Goshen city officials to return to their homes about 12 hours later at 1 a.m. Thursday.
The area closed was on Pike Street between Harrison Street and Chicago Avenue due to a major gas leak near the intersection of High Street and U.S. 33.
Businesses and homes in the area were evacuated south to Lincoln Avenue, north to Chicago Avenue and west to Riverside Boulevard, city officials reported.
Northern Indiana Public Service Co. repaired the rupture. According to NIPSCO Public Affairs Manager Denise Conlon, the cause of the leak is under investigation.
Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink said Wednesday that the cause was equipment malfunction, but nothing more specific than that.
Conlon said that the gas quit blowing at 1:15 a.m. Thursday and that within an hour of that the repair was made.
Six customers lost gas service as a result of the leak, she said. However, about 200 customers were without electric because the power needed to be shut down because of the gas leak.
As for those who were displaced and had to rent a room for the night, Conlon said NIPSCO has not had anyone contact them yet about reimbursement.
Anyone with questions, can call NIPSCO at (800)4NIPSCO, she said.
