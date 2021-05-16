GOSHEN — Dozens of players packed the pickleball courts at Model Elementary School Saturday for a “Dink and Dine” fundraiser.
The all-day event, attended by players and enthusiasts, raised money to help grow the sport in Elkhart County, specifically with plans in motion in Bristol. The funds will support a project that will convert the tennis courts at Cummins Park into six new pickleball courts, said Debbie George, who helped lead Saturday’s event.
“To add a fun sport like pickleball, it’s incredible,” George said.
About 87 players were registered to participate in the event, in which teams of four, armed with paddles and day-glow plastic balls, competed in pickleball matches on the eight-ring at Model.
Goshen has a local pickleball organization with further details about the sport online at www.GoshenPickleball.org.
