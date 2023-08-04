GOSHEN — Kris Schlagenhauf, Syracuse, and her daughter, Lauren Eby, were fast on the pavement playing Pickleball at First Fridays in Goshen.
“It was a First Fridays thing, so we said ‘let’s do it,’” Schlagenhauf said shortly after 5 p.m., adding that she has played the sport for a couple of years now.
A first-time event at First Fridays, Pickleball had six men’s and six women’s teams in doubles, in a round robin, with an exhibition match set for 6:30 p.m.
Tavi Mounsithiraj, owner of Goshen Soccer Academy, was co-director of the event.
“It’s all about community,” Mounsithiraj said. “So far it’s been really good. The weather has really helped it out.”
Sunny and warm weather graced the event, which got underway around 5 p.m. with area businesses and organizations taking part, and cornhole another featured sport as well.
Another likely first for this month’s event was the number of electric vehicles on display at Goshen City Hall, a number of them courtesy of Tom Naquin in Elkhart.
“Let’s spread the word and get it out there,” Sales and Leasing Consultant DeMonte Thompson said of of the EVs on display at Goshen City Hall.
The city of Goshen’s Department of Environmental Resilience coordinated with the Michiana Area Council of Governments in running the EV display.
“It is warm, but this is probably going to be a record number of vehicles we have at this event,” Leah Thill of MACOG said, adding that more than a dozen different models were on hand, most of them all-electric.
Furthermore, the charging station at city hall has been upgraded to four spaces, due to the amount of use.
To learn more, visit goshen.org/first-fridays.