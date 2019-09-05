MIDDLEBURY
A chance meeting has positioned Middlebury as a regional destination for world-class chamber music.
A near-lifelong pianist, Niles’ Anthony Beer was lending two hands to a friend, testing a Steinway & Sons piano before it left a local sales floor.
Within earshot of Beer’s in-store performance was Charles Yoder of First United Methodist Church of Middlebury.
“I purchased a piano for the church in my mother’s memory,” Yoder recalled, his mother having been the church’s pianist in the late 1930s and early 1940s. “I walked in to talk with them about the initial purchase, and Anthony was there. … One of the fellows who worked over there said, ‘This is Anthony. He’s one of the best pianists in this area.’”
The 51-year-old Beer and Yoder would meet and part, the latter forgetting his new friend’s name.
“When we were thinking about a dedicatory recital, I thought about him, although by that time, I had forgotten his name,” he said. “I called over to Shirk’s (Piano Gallery), they said, ‘Oh yeah, that was Anthony.’ So I called over to him, and that’s how our relationship started.”
Nearly a year ago to the day, the pair forged a partnership, one that has since introduced renowned classical music performers to the Middlebury congregation and beyond.
Dubbed the Crystal Valley Concert Series, Beer is booking friends, mentors and colleagues for twice-monthly, donation-based concerts at the 1-year-old church. Voices and notes carry through the roughly 400-person-capacity, acoustically responsive space, riding up vaulted ceilings and enveloping the room.
“I have a concert series booked almost — I have two more months — for 2020-2021. And that series of people, it’s crazy what’s on that one,” Beer said, adding more than 300 performers have inquired about the series.
FILLING A VOID
Beer first saddled to the keys at age 3. At 6, the Milford native enrolled in Goshen College’s preparatory program, later earning a bachelor’s degree in piano performance and piano pedagogy from the school under the instruction of Marvin Blickenstaff and Alexander “Sasha” Korsantia.
He’d go on to study at IU South Bend with John Owings, Zeyda Ruga Suzuki, Tamera Orlovsky and Alexander “Lexo” Toradze before heading to Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York.
“When I was in Rochester, New York, I taught 24/7,” Beer said. “There was a corner right off of Gibbs Street … and they had three or four churches at this corner. Every Sunday, you would walk down to a recital … and you’d go in there and hear the best of the best. It blew me away.”
Since moving back to the Midwest — he’s now a full-time accompanist, privately instructs about 50 students weekly and performs around 30 concerts annually — Beer found chamber music’s regional representation lacking.
“I live in Niles now, and I did two concert series here, and everyone said, ‘Oh, Anthony, you can’t do that here because of the demographic area,’” he said. “Chamber music is not really well-represented in Niles, Michigan. I see it in South Bend, but I think South Bend needs even more.”
Difficulty in understanding the genre’s nuances, composition and other qualities, Beer says, is the biggest hurdle in classical music finding new ears.
“I don’t think many people understand classical music. And the thing about it is, when my colleagues come here, they engage them; they tell them about this piece, they tell them about the group and tell them about chamber music. It gets people to really listen to the music,” he said.
“Classical music and chamber music requires a lot of listening; I don’t think people realize, when they hear classical music, part of why they don’t like it as much is they don’t know what they’re listening for. How do we educate listening?”
Beer, whose mind and mouth seem able to naturally match the flurry of notes coming from his fingers, briskly answers his own question.
“Live music, I think, is the best, best, best way to really pull people in,” he said.
For Yoder, the concert series is both a way to showcase talent — “I can’t think of a single concert that I’ve been to where I thought that the quality has been anything less than outstanding” — and his church.
“I think it’s wonderful. … The church is really nice, and the acoustics are beautiful. I mean, I guess you might say that the problem that I’ve always had with churches is that for the amount of money that’s invested, they’re used so little, if you know what I mean. You get a crowd on Sunday and maybe a crowd on Wednesday for choir practice, just a few things going on during the week and that’s it.
“I thought, we have such a nice facility and everything, it’d be nice to be able to offer something else to the community and selfishly let other people see our church and possibly come to our service. “
Beer said he plans to host patron dinner parties and private performances in the future, to further Crystal Valley Concert Series’ reach, and aims to organize a chamber music festival for next summer.
“I just wanted to get my colleagues in the door and give something to the community,” Beer said.
“It is a big commitment on my end, but at the age of 51, you think, wow, am I giving enough of myself? I’d tell myself, ‘I think I can do more. What can I do?’”
