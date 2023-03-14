ELKHART — A new physical therapy office has opened its doors in Elkhart County.
Freedom Physical Therapy and Wellness, 217 C.R. 17, had an open house Saturday, inviting people to book a 15-minute session with owner John DeVries, a doctor of physical therapy, all while enjoying snacks and donating to a ministry.
“We opened Freedom Physical Therapy (in October) primarily with the goal of helping adults with back and neck issues (headaches, back/neck pain, sciatica),” DeVries stated in an email. “I found that this was a poorly served population and God has made my brain work well with these issues. Sometimes I feel like a magician when it comes to helping people with spine issues, as though everyone will get better. I still like to help with other joints, but nothing gets me more excited than helping people with back and neck pain. I wanted Freedom PT to be a hub for people who felt they were at the end of the road in finding answers to their pain. Sometimes all it takes is someone to listen and ask the right questions rather than speed in and out of the visit like a lot of patients are used to.”
DeVries said free workshops and seminars are also offered at the business to help educate the public on simple things that can be done to prevent or help alleviate spine issues, whether it's desk workers or blue collar workers.
Treatment and consultations are done by appointment only. Open slots can be found online at gofreedompt.com. For more information call 574-216-3788.
The open house also served as a fundraiser for Lifeline Youth Ministries in Elkhart. Senior Program Director David Gaona and his wife, Emily Gaona, were at the open house. They said money raised would help sponsor kids attending summer camp. It would take about $16,000 for all of the campers to attend.
For those who are interested in giving, there is an online donation option at elkhartlifeline.com.