SHIPSHEWANA — Multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be perform at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, 760 S. Van Buren St. at 8 p.m. June 8.
Originally from Tomball, Texas, David Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University.
"Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist, whose gifts and talents are matched by none," a news release stated. "Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps continues to constantly build on a career that has already been groundbreaking. Emerging as a leading voice in Christian music, Phelps has been winning the hearts of audiences all over the world for more than two decades."
Phelps has performed at numerous venues worldwide, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
The 2023 After The Downbeat Tour stop, featuring David Phelps, as well as Phelps’ musical entourage, will feature songs from more than a dozen multi-award winning recordings he has to his credit.
"His seemingly endless vocal range, which extends more than three octaves, coupled with his gift for communicating a song, moves audiences from all walks of life, crossing generational and stylistic barriers," the release added.
To learn more, visit www.davidphelps.com or www.bluegate.com.