Pets lost in Wednesday Goshen blaze

GOSHEN — Two pet reptiles, a bearded dragon and a corn snake, were the casualties of a Wednesday residential fire in at 806 S. 14th St. in Goshen, according to the Goshen Fire Department.
"GFD was dispatched at 11:24:16 hours," said GFD Lead Fire Investigator Scott Thomas Thursday by email. "The first two GFD units were on scene at 11:27:55 hours and the first GFD engine was on scene at 11:31:37 hours. Nobody was home at the time of the fire."
According to Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink, when they entered the home, firefighters did a sweep to check for people. Conditions worsened while doing the sweeps, Sink said, so an evacuation of firefighters was ordered and firefighting took place from the outside of the home.
All of Goshen’s fire stations were called to the scene.
Thomas also touched on questions raised regarding response time to the fire, particularly with respect to railroad crossing repair work which is currently underway in Goshen, blocks away from the fire scene.
"GFD was called to two back to back medical calls at opposite ends of the city about nine minutes prior to the fire call," Thomas said. "Each of those medical calls had one engine and one ambulance tied up at the time we were dispatched for the fire, the engines were able to clear from the medical calls and respond to the fire, but had some delayed response since they were a ways out from the fire.
"It is also worth noting, GFD received four other medical calls while the fire scene was still active. GFD also had crews training at our training facility when the fire call was dispatched. It doesn’t appear the construction on Madison Street or the work at the railroad crossings was a factor in delayed responses."
Thomas said that the house, owned by Crystal and Dustin Collins who live there with their three children, is similar to a Cape Cod style home with knee walls on the second story that separated the bedrooms from the attic space. As a result, he attic space was concealed without easy access to fight the fire.
"The home had a metal roof which made it very difficult to perform vertical ventilation," he said. "We had to pull our fire crews out of the home due to deteriorating fire conditions. The fire was marked under control at 13:03 hours, so about an hour and a half to bring the fire under control."
The fire remains under investigation, but at this time it appears to be unintentional, and is unsure of the house is a total loss or or if the family has any fundraising efforts set up yet on their behalf.