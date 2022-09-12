ELKHART — A petition for a bike path leading to Ox Bow Park is making the rounds. The path would travel C.R. 13 and C.R. 18, moderator Anna Ruth Hershberger told the Elkhart County Commissioners Monday morning.
“We have lots of people who are walking and biking on both of these roads. Children, included,” she explained. The goal will be to connect East Side Elementary School to Ox Bow Elementary School, East Side Elementary at C.R. 18 to U.S. 33.
Hershberger said she’s garnered the support of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County because it creates a path to the already existing Maple Heart Trail which connects to many others.
“I know that there are two major projects on C.R. 18 beginning next year, so this is kind of late, but I’ve been in conversation with the Concord Fire Department who had said that they’ve already been called to C.R. 13 three times this year as of last month because of students who had been hit or hurt in some way.”
Hershberger also suggested that if it’s not possible to put a bike path in, creating infrastructure into the new roundabout on C.R. 13 to allow for a future bike path, is something neighbors she spoke with would support. Her petition boasts 575 signatures.
GRANTS PROPOSALS
Three grants proposals were approved during the meeting. They include:
• A juvenile community corrections grant for $10,000 was approved. County Administrator Jeff Taylor explained that the grant would encourage and incentivize positive behaviors for youth at the Juvenile Corrections Center. They include everything from supply runs to group outings.
• Lee Greenamyer, deputy director of Operations for Emergency Management, told the commissioners that the department would be applying for two Emergency Management Performance Grants through the Department of Homeland Security Grants.
One grant is designed to help with salary reimbursement. With an increase in population, Elkhart County is now listed as a top tier of available funds. This year, that number is $75,000.
The other grant, a competitive grant for $20,000, would purchase a UTV side-by-side four-seater Kubota to add to Emergency Management's fleet. Greenamyer said they are used at festivals and the fair for quick and light travel for emergency services but requests are growing.
Last year the grant was for $40,000 and the department used it to purchase a Chevrolet Tahoe for emergency response to scenes. He added that with the grant being cut in half from land year, there is a concern that it might not be available in the coming years, so the department hopes to utilize it while they still can.