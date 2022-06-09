NAPPANEE — Local rabbit breeder and exhibitor Ryan McBride will join a charity event sponsored by ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa.
At the this week's Friday Fest event in Nappanee, he will offer three short presentations: "How to Raise a Show Rabbit" at 5:30 p.m., "Rabbit Showmanship Tips" at 6:15 p.m., and "Breed ID: Food, Fur, and Fancy" at 7 p.m.
McBride’s interest in rabbits began in 2006 when his children were involved in raising rabbits for show as 4-H’ers. A resident of Harrison Township, McBride is now an avid member of the American Rabbit Breeders Association. At MC Rabbitry, his enterprise, he works to continually improve five of the 50 different rabbit breeds that are recognized by ARBA, he said.
When participating in showmanship contests, kids take on the role of a judge, he explained. In this way, they learn what judges are looking for when judging rabbits and hence can evaluate their livestock to see what they need to be working on to improve through their breeding program.
“Raising a rabbit for show helps kids understand the importance of grooming, handling, and learning about every part of a rabbit from ears, eyes, nose, feet, legs, chest, tail and more,” McBride said.
Five of McBride’s rabbits will be featured in the Pet-the-Bunny charity event. Rabbits are important to alleviate hunger around the world, and are a cornerstone of a key project of the charity Heifer International. One example of Heifer International’s rabbit project is the story of Oleksandr Kohurta, one of the first project participants in the village of Khudiaka, Ukraine, to receive a gift of three rabbits, one buck and two does.
“He was not quite sure about the whole idea of rabbit breeding in the beginning," Brooke Edwards wrote in a blog for Heifer. "He thought he did not have enough experience in farming and that he would not be able to provide the proper conditions for the rabbits. However, after a month had passed, the rabbits had their first offspring. Oleksandr’s three rabbits had already multiplied to 33. Oleksandr passed on the gift to Maria Herasymchuk, single mother to twin girls, Vika and Lina.
"From now on we will have high-quality nutritious meat and a regular income for the family," Herasymchuk said. "The children already like playing with the animals and helping take care of them. They are looking forward to new little rabbits. There couldn’t be anything better than to see your child healthy and smiling."
In addition to accepting contributions for Heifer.org, the ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa booth will also accept contributions on behalf of The Center, a Wa-Nee district charity that provides a food pantry among other services to families experiencing financial stress.
For more details, email ACTNappaneeWakarusa@gmail.com.