You often hear the phrase “It’s a small world,” but it is hard to put it into perspective just how much things have changes.
More than 600 years ago, the plague wreaked havoc in western Asia and Europe. Spreading mainly from west to east and following marine trade routes through the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, the plague took nearly 5 years to move from Istanbul Turkey to the northern portions of Great Britain, Norway, Finland and Sweden.
In contrast, look at the new COVID-19 variant Omnicom, which was discovered in south African countries around November 11, and is already detected in 89 countries, and just recently, in Indiana. While the plague required a vector to spread the disease (fleas), it still speaks to how fast Omnicom is moving, and how small of a world we live in.
Diseases are not the only thing that travels around the world. News of major events can now be transmitted in minutes to remote points around the globe via internet and satellite. Prior to the 1800’s, news traveled by letter on ships and horseback. When the Battle of Trafalgar was fought in October of 1805, the news reached London on Nov. 6. The fall of the Alamo in Texas on March 6, 1848 was reported in the London Times on May 17.
The telegraph changed all that. In 1883, the new of the volcanic eruption of Krakatoa on Aug. 29 was published worldwide on August 30. However, due to technical glitches in the Atlantic Cable system, news of Lincoln’s assassination April 14, 1865 did not reach London until April 27.
The rapid movement of people and products around the globe has an up-side certainly, but the downside can be ugly. From my perspective as an advisor to the agricultural and natural resources community, the last 39 years have produced a string of one imported pest after another. It started with Japanese Beetle, and has included such notables as Gypsy Moth, Asian Lady Beetle, Asian garden beetle, zebra mussels, Asian carp, soybean rust, dogwood anthracnose, Emerald ash borer, honeysuckles and bittersweets, and most recently spotted lantern fly and tar spot on corn.
Despite all the efforts by the experts to prevent exotic plants, diseases and insects from entering the country, it is going to happen. They really rely on local people keep their eyes open, follow common sense biosecurity on farms and report the unusual.
As I recently heard at a meeting, if you are not following good biosecurity protocols now, how will you do it when there is an outbreak of a serious disease later?
