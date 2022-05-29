Northridge High School honored all 333 members of the Class of 2022 at a Sunday commencement event, which got underway at 2 p.m.
"They're wonderful," said English Teacher Theresa Grossman, who also gave the address at the commencement, of this year's graduating class. "They are an extraordinary group, known for kindness and perseverance. Even after event after event got cancelled, they still showed up and had spirit."
