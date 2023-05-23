Asher Moss, on Saturday, proposed to his girlfriend, Middlebury Food Pantry volunteer Winni Lizardo, while she was helping out at the pantry. “Winni has been volunteering at the food pantry for almost a year,” a news release said. “She loves the pantry’s mission and the people they serve. Asher recognized the significance this place held for Winni and chose it as the perfect setting to propose. We wish them all the best in their future together.”
PERFECT PROPOSAL
