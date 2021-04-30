GOSHEN — The city of Goshen has its first Kid Mayor, and her name is Monica Peirce.
Peirce, 10, was one of five Model Elementary School students on the ballot for the newly-created Kid Mayor position and ended up taking the win during an election at the school Friday afternoon. Her opponents in the race included: Emma Troeger, 10; Hannah Longcor, 9; Jovanny Gonzalez, 9; and Valeria Perez Garcia, 10.
Peirce chose helping the city’s homeless as her issue of choice, noting that if elected, her goal would be to “help lots of people and bring Goshen together.”
Now, as the city’s first Kid Mayor, Peirce said she’s excited about the opportunity to really put those words into practice on a larger scale.
“I always knew that I wanted to be able to help people, and being able to help people — having the power to help a lot of people in the community — this is really big for me,” Peirce said of her win. “The process of running for Kid Mayor, it was very hard coming up with a problem, and then doing the video, and then making a bunch of stuff, and planning the speech. It was very nerve-wracking, but it felt good when people would tell me, ‘Oh, I voted for you. You did really good. Your video was good.’ So, it was a really nice feeling, but it was really nerve-wracking.”
Wendy Clark, a parent liaison and the Kid Mayor coordinator at Model, first brought the idea of the new Kid Mayor program to school and city leadership last year, and in March the Kid Mayor project was launched as a pilot program for fourth-grade students at the elementary school.
In order to run for Kid Mayor, each student was required to fill out an application and choose an issue relevant to the Goshen community to serve as their platform. The students were then asked to record and submit a short video during which they presented their issue, why it is important to the community, and how they proposed to help solve the issue. The videos were then reviewed by a selection committee and the top-scoring candidates were included as finalists on Friday’s ballot.
“I just want to say how proud we are of our five finalists. It takes a lot of courage to stand up in front of your classmates and talk, and speak,” Clark said prior to Friday’s announcement. “It takes a lot of courage to make a video. ... So, these guys are very brave, and we are very proud of them.”
According to Clark, the goal behind the new pilot program is to try and help foster a positive relationship between the city’s youth and their community at an early age, and get them involved in the decision-making process and excited about civic engagement.
Helping to announce Peirce’s win was Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who will be working with her over the next few months as the two participate in various community events, with possibilities including things like running a Goshen City Council meeting, working alongside the council’s youth adviser, attending ceremonial events, and possibly a Tour Of The City Day with the mayor.
“Wendy Clark here at Model, she brought this idea to me last year, and I just loved the idea and knew that this was another youth program I wanted to be a part of. So, I’m really excited to see it starting off,” Stutsman said of the Kid Mayor program. “And, being a graduate of Model Elementary School myself, I’m glad it started here. But next year it’s going to be citywide. So, it’ll be really interesting to see how the elections and videos come out next year, too.”
Stutsman, who in 2016 was responsible for creating the city’s first youth adviser position on the Goshen City Council, said he’s always looking for more opportunities to encourage civic engagement among the city’s youth.
“I love the idea of more youth being involved,” Stutsman added. “I started the youth adviser program with the City Council, and that’s grown from one youth adviser to now six in the city. And now we’re starting this Kid Mayor program. So, I think anything we can do to involve the youth is just going to make the community that much stronger and better.”
Megan Eichorn, an employee of Goshen Community Schools and a member of the Goshen City Council, agreed.
“I think it’s important to get kids started early with the civic process. They need to know what affects them more individually, rather than what happens at the national level,” Eichorn said. “If they don’t know how things get done at a city level — which most people don’t — they may not know what a city council does, or what a commission does, or what the Board of Works does. So, with programs like this, they can start learning that at a young age, and take interest in it, and then actually maybe make change later on. So, I love this. I can’t wait to see how it goes.”
Despite a few technical glitches early on during the voting process Friday morning, Clark said overall the election went great, and she couldn’t be more excited with how the process played out.
“The kids were excited to vote, so that was fun to see,” Clark said. “It was fun to watch them. So, I’m very happy. These kids are some amazing kids, and it made me a little emotional.”
According to Clark, the current plan is for Peirce to serve as Kid Mayor until the start of the new school year in the fall, after which the program will be expanded to include all fourth-grade students within Goshen Community Schools, Bethany Christian Schools, St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, as well as any homeschooled students who might be interested in participating. The only requirement will be that the student must have a Goshen address.
