GOSHEN — Chris Anderson beamed as he held up a clock-and-pen set in the clerk’s office at the Elkhart County Courthouse last month. The set’s red lacquer finish, holding two golden pens on the side and a timepiece in the center, makes a nice decoration, but what had Anderson smiling is the plate on the base naming him Indiana’s election administrator of the year.
“I’m still completely, utterly speechless about it. It’s very special,” Anderson said.
As Elkhart County Clerk, he won the election administrator title in December during the Indiana Election Division’s annual conference in Indianapolis.
Anderson was nominated for the award by members of his staff, led by Carol Smith, the elections chief deputy, as well as by Starke County Clerk Bernadette Manuel, he said.
In addition to his duties as clerk, Anderson said he also worked with Manuel and provided advice last year as her office works toward implementing vote centers in Starke County.
“The fact that he was not only nominated by his staff but also a peer is what stood out to me as to why he was deserving of the award,” said Angela Nussmeyer, co-director of the state election division.
Recognition by other election officials in Indiana is a deciding factor in naming an election administrator of the year, Nussmeyer said.
“The citizens of Elkhart County are really lucky to have him,” she said.
Other annual conference awards include top voter registration official, top county election board member, top county election employee and lifetime achievement.
For Anderson, his award reflects the “blood, sweat and tears” he and members of his office sacrifice to prepare for and manage elections, as well as resolve election-related issues, in the county each year.
“We live, breathe, eat, sleep the elections … so that the voters of Elkhart County can be sure of the integrity and the accuracy of the vote totals,” Anderson said. “We put a lot of time and energy into making sure that the elections run smoothly for all voters in Elkhart County.”
He described the job as kind of hidden, saying voters don’t often think about the behind-the-scenes work — work he described as “difficult and time-consuming” — that goes into administering elections, not just for his office but for clerk’s offices statewide.
Anderson believes his nomination for the administrator award was fueled in part by his push to introduce new voting machines with paper ballots last year.
The equipment features touch-screen monitors for people to cast votes digitally. The votes are recorded on paper ballots, which are used to tabulate results while also establishing an elections paper trail.
The Elkhart County Council voted in February, followed by approval from the commissioners, to loan the local election board $1.8 million to purchase and install the new system. About 36 machines were implemented during the primary elections in May and the general elections in November with few issues reported.
Launching the new equipment for the 2019 municipal elections served as a test run for their use during the larger national, statewide and county races this year. The upgrades also stayed about a decade ahead of a state law requiring counties to incorporate paper trails with electronic voting by the end of 2029.
Installing the new paper ballot system came after former Elkhart County Clerk Wendy Hudson, who Anderson served under as chief deputy, led the implementation of vote centers in the county in 2014.
“Elkhart County has seen a major change under Wendy Hudson’s administration of moving to vote centers. And seen another major change under my administration of bringing paper ballots back to the Elkhart County voter so that they have something that they can be sure that things are tallying and tabulating as they’re intended to,” Anderson said.
Hudson resigned as clerk in August 2018 to take an elections job in California. Anderson was sworn-in as interim clerk that month, and then was elected to the job that November.
Half of the county clerk’s role is to manage elections and voter registration. The other half is managing court business, including judicial orders, filings, documents and fee and payment collections.
