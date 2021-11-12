GOSHEN — A Syracuse man has died after he was struck while crossing Kercher Road on Goshen’s south side Friday morning.
Michael Brown, 51, had apparently walked onto Kercher Road, at the U.S. 33 intersection, when he was struck by a vehicle shortly before 6 a.m., according to a news release by Goshen police.
Witnesses at the scene were working to help save Brown’s life when police and emergency responders arrived. Paramedics took over the life-saving efforts, but Brown was pronounced dead at 6:12, police said.
An investigation into the crash is underway.
