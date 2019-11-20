Pedestrian struck by bus sues Concord school system

ELKHART — An Elkhart man wants medical costs covered after he was struck and injured by a Concord Community Schools bus last year.
Chase Kern, by his attorney, filed a civil lawsuit against the school system Tuesday, a little more than a year after the incident.
Kern was walking along C.R. 113 when the school bus driven by Suzanne Mochamer struck him near Surrey Lane in Dunlap the morning of Oct. 8, 2018, according to the complaint. He was then taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries.
A news release from Concord Community Schools the day of the crash said Kern had been struck by a side mirror on the bus. Neither Mochamer nor the group of high school and junior high school students on the bus were injured in the incident.
The lawsuit shows Kern’s injuries resulted in medical bills for the treatment, as well as lost wages and other expenses. He seeks compensation for the costs and other relief.
Concord Community Schools spokesperson Julie Beer said the suit is an insured claim and the system’s insurance company will handle the legal defense. She also said administrators won’t comment any further on the pending case as part of normal practice.
The lawsuit was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.