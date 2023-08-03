GOSHEN — A crash in Goshen left a pedestrian hospitalized and a driver nowhere to be found early Thursday morning.
Around 12:30 a.m., Ricky Lieberenz, 51, Millersburg, was flagging down an officer on the side of the road in the 3300 block of U.S. 33 in Goshen near Reliance Road on the south side of the roadway. With blood on his hands, shirt, and forehead, Lieberenz told the officer he’d been hit by a vehicle.
Lieberenz said he’d been walking on the roadway along the curb southeast when he was struck by a vehicle’s outside mirror from behind, spinning him out of his shoes and causing him to fall.
He could not provide a vehicle description of any kind, although there was a vehicle mirror several feet northwest of the area. A second person present said he did not witness the incident but had approached after the fact.
Lieberenz was transported to Goshen Hospital by paramedics.
HIT-AND-RUN
Ricky Lieberenz reported to Goshen police being struck by a vehicle while walking in the 3300 block of Elkhart Road at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment by Goshen medics.
AUTO THEFT
- Fabiola Abarca Sanchez reported to Goshen police at 3:17 a.m. Thursday that her unlocked vehicle was stolen during the overnight hours at 64418 Old C.R. 17, Goshen. The vehicle was located prior to police arrival.
- Luis Veloz was reported by Elkhart County deputies to have been involved in a vehicle crash at Ash Road and C. R. 28 at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say he was operating while intoxicated and requested charges through the prosecutor’s office.
ARRESTS
Laura Garcia, 36, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road after police were called there on a report of a shoplifting. Garcia was released on scene pending a court date.
OFFICERS REPORT
Megan Griffey reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday inding a small amount of marijuana and change in her vehicle after leaving it at Golsdstone Transmission, 23513 U. S. 33, Elkhart. She said the vehicle was left unlocked by the company.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Taneshia Ritter reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday the siding on her trailer was damaged by someone throwing a large rock at 25551 Modrell Ave., Elkhart. A rear window on an S10 pickup belonging to Joseph Ragsdale was broken out by another large rock.
BURGLARY
Caitlyn Wade reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:30 a.m. and 12:59 p.m. Wednesday someone entered her home and stole a PlayStation 4.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Jimmy Ochoa reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:25 and 6:30 p.m. someone initially hit his vehicle with their vehicle at 21873 Angeline Dr., Bristol.