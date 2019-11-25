GOSHEN — Goshen school board members Monday were asked to consider increases in pay for the school corporation’s classified, licensed classified and administrative employees for the next school year.
During their meeting, board members were informed by Lori Line, executive director of talent development and management for Goshen Community Schools, that following the successful passage of the new compensation model for certified teachers as part of the Master Contract, it is now time to look at examining the wages of other employee groups within the corporation.
“It has been the practice in GCS that once the teacher contract has been ratified, we examine the wages and salaries of other employee groups, such as classified, licensed classified and administrative employees,” Line told the board.
CLASSIFIED PAY
According to Line, the current proposal for licensed classified and classified employees is to adjust the wage scale using an average increase of 3.01%, which approximates the increase provided to teachers.
“The minimum increase was 2 percent,” Line said of the plan. “Additionally, we have adjusted the wage scales for some employee groups in order to remain competitive in today’s employment market.”
Those employee groups include:
• Paraprofessionals
• Technology resource specialists
• Physical/occupational therapists and assistants
• Speech and language pathologists
• Behavior consultants
• Maintenance
Additionally, Line noted there are a number of specific adjustments the school corporation is proposing in order to stay competitive. They include:
• Simplifying each pay scale to make it easier to read
• Moving toward a time clock system and pay per hour for bus drivers
• Adjusting the probationary period from 90 days to 45 days
• Accelerating the accrual of vacation days in order to allow the earning of days earlier for year-round classified staff members.
“The board will be asked to approve wage and salary increases for these employee groups at the Dec. 9 meeting,” Line added of the request, which was listed as just a discussion item on Monday’s agenda.
ADMINISTRATIVE PAY
Also Monday, board members were asked to consider a bump to the base administrative salary of 1.75% for the next school year.
“As you recall, all administrative salaries are indexed from this base, which is considered the 1.0 for that scale,” GCS Superintendent Diane Woodworth said of the request. “As a reminder, the average raise for the teaching unit for 19-20 was 3.9%, and the average for the classified group for 2019 that we are recommending is 3%. We will provide the actual salaries for the next board meeting and will be asking for your approval of these at that time.”
