ELKHART — Weather permitting, this will be the Elkhart Street Department's paving schedule today through Friday. Vehicles should be removed from the street prior to 7 a.m. and not return until after 7 p.m. or until barricades are removed. Sidewalks can be used to and from homes, but street access will be prohibited during the paving process.

PAVING SCHEDULE

Monday — Prep and backfill

Tuesday — Paving Wagner Avenue from Chester Street to Prairie Street

Wednesday — Nadel Park basketball court

Thursday — 1. Milling Lusher Avenue from Prairie Street to Benham Avenue; 2.) Milling Elizabeth Avenue from Bar Street to Ren Street; 3.) Milling Huron Avenue from Bar Street to Folsom Street

Friday — Paving Lusher Avenue from Prairie Street to Benham Avenue.

