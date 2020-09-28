ELKHART — Weather permitting, this will be the Elkhart Street Department's paving schedule today through Friday. Vehicles should be removed from the street prior to 7 a.m. and not return until after 7 p.m. or until barricades are removed. Sidewalks can be used to and from homes, but street access will be prohibited during the paving process.
PAVING SCHEDULE
Monday — Prep and backfill
Tuesday — Paving Wagner Avenue from Chester Street to Prairie Street
Wednesday — Nadel Park basketball court
Thursday — 1. Milling Lusher Avenue from Prairie Street to Benham Avenue; 2.) Milling Elizabeth Avenue from Bar Street to Ren Street; 3.) Milling Huron Avenue from Bar Street to Folsom Street
Friday — Paving Lusher Avenue from Prairie Street to Benham Avenue.
