GOSHEN — The city has a new Kid Mayor, and his name is Paul Conner Gwaltney.
A student at Parkside Elementary School, Conner Gwaltney was one of six Goshen fourth-graders on the ballot for the 2022-23 Kid Mayor position.
Conner Gwaltney secured his win by earning a majority of votes from his fourth-grade peers across the city. His opponents in the race included: Matthew Demott from Waterford; Eliza Bell from Waterford; Zoey McDonald from Chamberlain; Amelia Troyer from Chamberlain; and Avery McPhail from Prairie View.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman announced Conner Gwaltney’s win during the Goshen City Council meeting Monday evening.
“This is one of my favorite programs that we do as a city with the school systems,” Stutsman said prior to the announcement. “This is open to all schools in the city of Goshen, fourth-graders, whether it’s public or private, so that all fourth-graders can participate.”
As the city’s new Kid Mayor, Conner Gwaltney will serve for one year, relinquishing his title next fall when another election takes place.
For his platform, Conner Gwaltney chose tackling local food shortage problems as his issue of choice, noting that if elected, his goal would be to work with the city to manage the food shortage problems in the community.
Over the course of his term, Conner Gwaltney will help run a Goshen City Council meeting and have the option of helping to run a Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, Stutsman explained.
In addition, he will also lead the other finalists in a “Kid Council” that will participate in activities with the mayor and various city departments over the next year.
“Last year we took the Kid Council and the Kid Mayor and I believe we had a trash pick-up day in the parks. That was the program they wanted to do,” Stutsman said. “So, we have a day where you guys come down to City Hall with me, and we go to a couple departments that you want to see, and take you around and show you what the city does."
The Kid Mayor program began at Model Elementary School and has since expanded to encompass the entire district. Last year, Jaden Espinosa Lopez, of Prairie View Elementary School, was elected the city’s second Kid Mayor.
In order to participate in the Kid Mayor election, each student was required to fill out an application and choose an issue relevant to the Goshen community to serve as their platform. The students were then asked to record and submit a short video during which they presented their issue, why it is important to the community, and how they proposed to help solve the issue.
The videos were then reviewed by a selection committee, and the six top-scoring candidates were selected as finalists. A total of 30 students submitted videos for the 2022-23 program.
“We’re just excited to try and get the youth more involved in our community at an earlier age,” Stutsman said of his support for the program. “It’s not something I had when I was younger, so it’s definitely a program that I love doing.”