GOSHEN — For the first time in nearly three months, local bars and restaurants are able to offer guests a seat at their bar rails.
That particular service resumed on a limited basis over the weekend as Indiana entered Stage 4 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan. The five-stage initiative has worked since early May to phase segments of the state’s economy back into operation following the shutdowns and quarantines from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new stage, which took effect Friday, lets: bars and nightclubs re-open for the first time at 50% capacity; bar seating resume at restaurants at 50% capacity; and restaurants increase capacity to 75%, all under social distancing guidelines, according to the state’s “Back on Track” website.
By Saturday evening, some bar rails were back in business. Other locations remain closed.
Joseph J., who wished to not divulge his last name, enjoyed a couple drinks and a chicken dinner at the bar of Crazyman’s Stompin’ Grounds Bar and Grill along Elkhart Road in Goshen.
“I haven’t been able to for a while. I don’t think it has to do with anything other than that really,” Joseph said of sitting at the bar. “It’s sometimes nice to sit at the bar. You can watch the TVs, you can chat with the bartenders.”
The Goshen man estimated he hangs out at Crazyman’s maybe a few times a month. Though he sat at the bar, he found he’d become used to table-seating since restaurants and eateries were allowed to re-open dining areas last month.
“I don’t see it as that different really, as far as safety or stuff like that,” Joseph said about sitting at a bar versus sitting at a table or booth.
Ron Culp, Crazyman’s owner, was excited to bring patrons back to the bar after three months. He expected the business to be packed by as much as it could be under current conditions Saturday night, following a similar turnout Friday night.
“It was packed. Every chair was taken,” Culp said.
Indiana’s shutdown order came down in mid-March, about one year to the day that Culp took over his bar’s location and called it Crazyman’s. He said the business was starting to turn a profit after about 12 months of getting off the ground, making renovations and handling other expenses.
“We were in the black, finally. Last summer, we were in the hole; we were in the hole trying to build it out, and here we go again,” he said.
Under the state order, Culp said the business adapted by focusing on food rather than drinks. Emphasis was placed on the menu, more attention went into the kitchen — with him helping man the grill — and serving carry-out meals. He believes Crazyman’s would’ve gone bankrupt if not for the food.
“That helped us realize that we could be a restaurant too,” Culp said. “Without the food, there’s no way that I would have survived. No way.”
During the closure, Culp’s wife, Jerri, also became unable to work due to a brain tumor — she also had a role at the bar. Crazyman’s hosted a benefit for her around the end of April where around 700 sandwiches were sold for about $10, Culp said. The event raised approximately $7,000 to help cover the family’s medical expenses and material costs.
That event, plus being able to reopen for dine-in service in May, produced a positive effect by helping strengthen Crazyman’s restaurant side while the bar rail remain closed, according to Culp.
“People found out that we have really good food. Now, weeknights are good here too because people come for the food and the drinks now too,” Culp said.
Debi Snook, of Goshen, stopped in at the bar to pick up a to-go order of smoked chicken. She was happy for a chance to get out of the house. The retiree said she has an auto-immune disease which has kept her indoors for much of the past few months.
“I have not been away from home since mid-March because of all the shutdowns,” Snook said.
Snook said she’s a seamstress and spent a chunk of the past few months making face masks. She estimated she’s produced more than 100. When she had trouble finding elastic, she used ribbons instead.
“I decided to make for those in need. I have sent masks to Tennessee, North Carolina and to Florida. And, I have some friends here that are cancer patients or COPD patients that have immune deficiencies that I have supplied masks for, and people going back to work that have to have them,” Snook said. “I do what I do because that’s what I like to do. I’ve had people help me in times of need, so this is kinda my way of paying it forward.”
FINDING AN OASIS
Closer to downtown Goshen, The O’s bar also re-opened to customers this weekend. The move gave manager Nate Widomski some satisfaction.
“It was nice having people at the bar again,” Widomski said.
Business at the eatery, previously The Oasis, along West Lincoln Street seems to have picked up bit by bit since it re-opened in May. Widomski was reluctant to speculate, but he thought some patrons seemed relieved to have the bar back Friday night.
“There certainly were a few couples here that you could tell their normal place to sit when they go out was usually going to be at a bar top,” Widomski said.
Eric Mast, of Goshen, took a seat at the bar and ordered a drink after deciding the breezes Saturday were too cool for sitting on the outdoor patio. He said he visits The O maybe once a month for a meal. He found himself there this weekend as one of only a few local options available.
“Since this is the only one that’s open currently, it’s the only place I can go in Goshen,” Mast said.
Goshen Brewing Co. along West Washington Street was also open Saturday afternoon.
Mast said he usually hangs out at the Elephant Bar downtown, but it remains closed despite the state allowing bars to re-open.
A post on the Elephant Bar’s Facebook page Saturday shows a decision was made to postpone opening the business along Main Street.
“With cases (of COVID-19) on the rise in Elkhart County we don’t feel it’s the responsible choice to open up quite yet. So please stay home and stay safe and healthy for a little bit longer,” the post states.
A couple doors down, Constant Spring was also closed Saturday for the same reasons. The pub posted a similar message June 9 to Facebook.
“We have decided to stay closed until July. We are concerned about the health and well being of our staff and customers, as numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County continue to rise,” that post states.
Common Spirits along East Lincoln Avenue will remain closed probably until August, owner Jami Hawkins said.
The state’s Stage 4 re-opening plan also lets raceways open grandstands up to 50% capacity. Bowling alleys, movie theaters and cultural and tourism sites like zoos and museum can re-open at 50% capacity. Venues like amusement parks and water parks can open to 50% capacity. And casinos can open today with the Indiana Gaming Commission’s approval, the state site shows.
Stage 4 is set to run through July 3, with the fifth and final stage set to begin July 4, basically intending to allow services to return to full capacity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.