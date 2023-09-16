I trust all of you older folks out there had a wonderful Grandparents’ Day on Sunday. Some folks say you know you are getting older when you sit on a rocking chair and can’t get it going, or when every part of your body hurts and what doesn’t hurt doesn’t work, or when your doctor informs you that your blood type has been discontinued.
Seriously, even though our bodies may be wearing out, our minds and souls can still be renewed young and vibrant day by day (2 Corinthians 4:16). While the old TV commercial said, “You’re as young as you feel,” Douglas McArthur said, “You’re as young as your faith!” I would agree, and so would the Bible’s former senior citizen Caleb who exhibited a fresh youthful faith in the Lord even at 85 years of age.
Caleb was one of the 12 Israelite spies who explored the Promised Land of Canaan, and who along with Joshua actually believed, in accord with God’s promise, that they could take the land for themselves. However, the majority opinion of those who only saw the “giant” obstacles reducing God’s people to “grasshoppers” won out (Numbers 13:1-14:10). Jehovah’s response to this unbelief was to let his people wander in the desert wilderness for 40 years until all those over 20 years old died, never reaching Canaan’s land except for “faith-full” Caleb and Joshua (Numbers 14:20-38).
Now after 40 long years of eating manna (angels’ food — Psalm 78:23-25), wandering around aimlessly, listening to complaint after complaint, and witnessing thousands and thousands of funerals, the Israelites finally cross the Jordan River to claim God’s land (Joshua 3). You would think that after all that, Caleb might have become bitter, sarcastic, resentful and lost his faith. Quite the contrary because after seven years of conquering the chief cities of Canaan (Joshua 6-12), the time has come to allocate homelands to all the 12 tribes (Joshua 13-22) and we find Caleb right there in line as full of faith as ever. What kept Caleb going?
First of all we see his faith in the Lord and his obedience to the Lord’s promises and word. When God said to Moses, “Every place the sole of your foot will tread upon, I have given you” Joshua 1:2-3), Caleb had no doubt about it (Joshua 14:6-9). Do you really trust God’s promises and Word despite whatever odds you are facing? It has been said that believers live by God’s promises not his explanations. “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things NOT seen” (Hebrews 11:1).
Secondly, we see his personal faith in God’s enablement (Joshua 14:10-11). Here he attests that God has kept him alive, and even though he was 85 years young, he was as strong as he was at age 40. He was not afraid of conquering the Promised Land or going to war with the natives. Today he would say “Amen!” to “I can do ALL things through Christ who strengthens me!” (Philippians 4:13) as the Old Testament Jack LaLanne.
Thirdly we see Caleb’s continual pursuit of God’s best (Joshua 14:12-15). You might think that at his age, Caleb would choose what would be the easiest to conquer — maybe a flat, seacoast parcel of land to settle down in. Nope! He wants the mountain where the giant Anakim (long-necked) people lived in strong fortified cities. Hebron was located 25 miles southwest of Jerusalem, had high, beautiful, scenic views and was the sacred Jewish burial ground for such patriarchs as Abraham, Sarah, Isaac and Jacob. Caleb says, “I want THAT mountain!” No second best for him.
Fourthly, we see his purpose to do whatever it took to accomplish this goal (Joshua 15:13-15). The text says simply that “he drove out the three sons of Anak from there including Ahiman (a high man) and Talmai (tall, my!), appropriate names for giants. He did it with God’s enablement. He sure didn’t act his age leaving the comfort zone.
Finally, we see his desire to positively influence and motivate others (Joshua 15:16-19). Caleb’s faith was contagious as his nephew Othniel took up the challenge to conquer Kirjath Sepher and consequently win Caleb’s daughter Achsah as his wife. Is your faith contagious, communicable and transmittable to others or do you just keep it to yourself?
Caleb’s legacy was that he “wholly followed the Lord his God” by faith (Joshua 14:8-9, 14). His faith was ACTIVE, not inactive (James 2:17-20), ADVENTUROUS, not cowardly, ASSURED not doubting, ADAMANT (fixed, resolute), not wavering and AWARDED, not unrewarded (Hebrews 11:6). What words describe your personal faith in God and his Word? We probably all cry out with the disciples, “Increase our faith!” (Luke 17:5) and with the father of the epileptic son, “Lord, I believe; help my unbelief!” (Mark 9:24) at times. However, Jesus said that with faith even as small as a mustard seed, we can move mountains (Matthew 17:20) and even move giants off mountains. You are as young as your faith.