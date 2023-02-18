Jesus Christ left every Christian a command and commission to “Go into all the world and preach (announce, herald) the gospel (good news of his death, burial and resurrection — 1 Corinthians 15:3-5) to everyone” (Mark 16:15). I was ordained 33 years ago as a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I take that very seriously and try to use every opportunity to share the good news of how one can be saved from their sins by Christ.
I even share it briefly at weddings. I typically say the following: Today we have a grand occasion for celebration: a Christian wedding. This is much more than a mere civil legal ceremony but a beautiful illustration of biblical truth. Jesus Christ is the most important Person here today. Marriage is ordained by God as he said at the beginning that it is not good for man to be alone (Genesis 2:18).
In Bible days, weddings were much different from ours today. First negotiations were made between the two fathers and a dowry or gift of livestock and money to secure the bride was agreed upon. Next, when the couple was of age there was a public betrothal ceremony where the bride would either accept or reject the groom’s proposal. If she accepted, the betrothal was as binding as marriage, and each went to their separate homes to spend a year preparing for their actual wedding day. Finally the groom arrived at the bride’s home at an unannounced late night hour to take her and the wedding party to his father’s house where he also lived. There the marriage union was completed, and a seven-day celebration was enjoyed by the family and friends.
The New Testament uses this picture of marriage to illustrate an even greater relationship – being united with Jesus Christ in eternal salvation. Jesus is the heavenly Bridegroom, the eternal Son of God, the Creator and God in human flesh and blood. The church or we who are born again and saved are called the bride of Christ.
Since we have all sinned and fallen short of God’s perfect standard (Romans 3:23), we are all doomed for spiritual “singleness” and eternal separation from God in hell (Roman 6:23). We cannot even bail ourselves out with any amount of good works (Ephesians 2:8-9). However, the heavenly Bridegroom invades this gloomy scene loving us enough to come to this planet to pay the spiritual dowry for our lost souls by dying on Calvary’s cross (Romans 5:8). Only he could pay that price as perfect Man and Holy God. After three days he rose again from the dead to prove that he is God and that his sacrifice was sufficient to redeem us. He is the only way that we can get to the Father’s house of heaven (John 14:6).
However, even though the price for our union with God has been paid, and Jesus longs to be our Savior, there must be the “I do!” on our part. We must say “Yes!” to Jesus and reject all other spiritual “suitors” and ways to eternal life. The offer is available to anyone and everyone who receives Christ as Lord and Savior (John 1:12; 3:16). The simple truth is if the Bride (us) does not receive the Groom (Christ) this wedding’s over.
Like marriage, becoming a believer changes your life for the better and you want to spend the rest of your life sharing your love and thanks to the One who loves you so much. Unlike marriage though, we should be willing to share our “Bridegroom” with everyone so they too can experience his salvation.
Someday just like on the Galilean wedding night, Christ is coming unannounced to take us his “bride” home to the Father’s house forever. There our relationship with him will be complete, and we will celebrate with all the saints at the glorious Marriage Feast of the Lamb, Jesus Christ (Revelation 19:7-9).
Then I’ll say that it is a privilege to be here at this wedding, but will you be there in heaven? This is not (bridegroom’s name) and (bride’s name) biggest wedding. They will be there someday in heaven having received Jesus as their Savior, and they want you to be there, too. So you see a Christian wedding is much more than a mere civil legal ceremony but a lifelong growing commitment with Jesus at the center. As Ecclesiastes 4:12 states, “A threefold cord (God, husband, wife) is NOT easily broken.”
Yes, I do include the other very necessary elements of a wedding ceremony, but always after these timely words. You might think that I get a bit carried away sharing the gospel. Yet isn’t that what we ALL should be doing as Christians? I actually read a survey that found 90% of Christians who saw NO reason to share their faith with others, despite the fact that Jesus has commissioned us to share as ambassadors of heaven the good news to everyone everywhere (2 Corinthians 5:18-21). It’s the only message that will save the lost souls of mankind and change our world. Let’s all get serious about sharing Jesus with others while there is still time.