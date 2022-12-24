In the rush of last minute Christmas shopping, a woman bought a box of 50 identical greeting cards. She hastily signed and addressed 49 of them without even bothering to read the message. Several days after mailing them she was horrified to read: “This card is here to say a little gift is on its way!” Yikes!!
For most people Christmas is all about the gifts that we give and especially the ones we receive. Four-year-old Nancy’s parents and older siblings tried to teach her about Jesus and the real meaning of Christmas but after receiving lots of gifts and toys, she exclaimed, “I sure hope Mary and Joseph have another baby!”
In reality Christmas is actually all about receiving the best gift ever. This gift is not given by the mythical Santa Claus with his falsely assumed God-like attributes of being all-knowing, all-powerful, all-present, eternal, sovereign, unchanging, holy and perfect. It is, however, given by the Giver of every good and perfect gift, the Father of lights, Almighty God himself (James 1:17).
So what is the perfect Giver’s best gift to mankind? Romans 6:23 states, “The wages (deserved compensation for work) is death (eternal separation from God in hell) BUT the gift (free, gracious) of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Eternal life is not merely living on forever, for we all have eternal souls and will ultimately have eternal bodies. Rather it is all about living now and forever forgiven and united with God ultimately someday in heaven. It is the best quality of life we can have.
As Romans 6:23 affirms, God’s gift of eternal life is a totally UNDESERVED gift. Since we are all born sinners by nature and then prove it by our choices, we all deserve the eternal spiritual death sentence but not heaven. Yet amazingly God offers to each of us eternal glory through Jesus Christ, God come to earth in human flesh and blood to pay the full penalty for our sins on Calvary’s cross (Romans 5:6-8).
Furthermore, the gift of eternal life is a totally UNEARNABLE gift. If you can earn something, it is NOT a gift. The Greek word “gift” implies something freely, graciously given, gratis. In light of God’s perfection, our best moral efforts are assessed as “filthy rags” in comparison to his absolute holiness. The good news is that through God’s grace (unmerited love and favor) we can be saved if we trust in Jesus as God’s only way to heaven (Ephesians 2:8-9; John 14:6).
Finally God’s gift is a totally UNPARALLED gift as 2 Corinthians 9:15 exudes “Thanks be to God for his unspeakable (indescribable, incomparable) gift!” Eternal life is unparalleled in its: 1) Practicality as we ALL desperately need it (Romans 3:23; 6:23); 2) Cost, as it cost God the Father his one and only Son (John 3:16) and Jesus his life (2 Corinthians 8:9); 3) Lasting worth, as it is eternal life and never ever wears out, needs repair, warranty or replacing; 4) Motivation, for God gives it out of his great love for us (Romans 5:8; Ephesians 5:2); 5) Scope, as it is available to whoever, anyone and everyone who believes and accepts him (John 1:12; 3:16); 6) Affordability, as it is absolutely free with no strings attached (Romans 5:15-17) and 7) Satisfaction, as no one in his right mind would ever want to return it or re-gift it (John 6:35).
So then you ask, how can I receive this undeserved, unearned and unparalleled gift from God that lasts forever and keeps on giving? You simply take God at his word, admitting your personal sin, guilt and helplessness, putting your trust and hope in Jesus alone for forgiveness and eternal life.
It’s like at Christmas when a loved one or friend holds out a lovingly purchased and wrapped present to you. You receive and accept it willingly, joyfully and thankfully. You do have a choice in the matter, although it would definitely be rude and unthinkable to refuse it.
“But as many as received HIM (Jesus is ultimately God’s gift) to them (alone) he (God the Father) gave the right (authority) to become children of God, even to those who believe in his name” (John 1:12). “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son (Jesus) that whoever believes (trusts) in him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). Let God know that you want his gift today (2 Corinthians 6:2) and he will not turn you down (John 6:37).
Since Jesus gave his life for us, we should be willing to give our lives totally to him in praise, thanks, love, obedience, worship and service (Romans 12:1). You will also want to share Jesus and his free gift of eternal life with everyone you meet. We should never be “Scrooge-like” and keep it to ourselves, yet sad to say, it has been said that 90% of Christians see no need to share their faith with others.
What will you get for Christmas this year? Don’t miss out on the greatest of all gifts. “God bless you, everyone!”